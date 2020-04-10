The Importance of Design in Medical Manufacturing

The medical technology (Medtech) industry has grown in size and scale tremendously during the past five years alone, with app-based medical devices really gaining momentum in the arena of venture capitalists and startups. It’s never been easier for inventors and investors to work with device designers and manufacturers to create entirely new medical devices. While factors like communication, price, location, and production capabilities are certainly worthy of consideration, none of those issues are more important than the quality of the design itself. With that said, here are a few ways design has become the most pivotal component in the medical manufacturing sector.

Royalty Free Photo

Bespoke Device Design is Expediting Medical Advancement

If you were to go back just a decade to 2009, finding a firm that could help you develop, design, manufacture, and produce a medical device from scratch was something that only established pharmaceutical and technology companies were involved in. Now, someone like an app developer can collaborate with device designers to bring smartphone-connected medical devices to market within only a few months of research and development. Medical manufacturing companies are servicing a much wider market these days, which has served to expedite the rate of growth within the industry.

Creating Precision Mechanisms Requires Complex Engineering

Another reason why design is so critical in medical manufacturing is that the devices generally contain a fair amount of complexity and therefore require advanced engineering efforts. Without the designers to conceptualize and optimize device performance, a medical invention will remain nothing but a concept or an ineffective prototype. This is why most devices are a product of extensive team projects that combine the engineering and design efforts of many professionals into a heavily refined and tested finished product. The challenges involved in designing medical devices means that this stage of the process is the most important because a certain level of education and experience is needed to perform the required calculations.

Medical Device Design is a Rapidly Expanding Field

Of course, the design aspect of device development is the primary form of expertise that’s been contributing to the expansion of the medical manufacturing industry as a whole. Design industries, in general, are on the rise because the world is quickly becoming a place where intelligence and innovation will be the only viable traits that an individual can leverage to produce an income, as simple labor is being automated or outsourced. Thus, creative professions like graphic design, engineering, and inventing are becoming increasingly popular as releasing a new product of any kind is usually the most reliable way to make a lot of money.

Proper Design Saves Lives

Ultimately, the true importance of design in medical manufacturing lies not in any financial benefit but in the assurance that the device won’t malfunction with horrible consequences. Poorly designed medical devices can cause injuries, deaths, and lawsuits, all of which are outcomes that every manufacturer and distributor would like to avoid. Thus, the design is by far the most critical aspect of medical device development in terms of financial security, consumer safety, and overall product quality.