Upcoming Demand : Electronic Power Steering Market 2019-2025

In 2019, the market size of Electronic Power Steering is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Power Steering.
This report studies the global market size of Electronic Power Steering, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Electronic Power Steering production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
- Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- ZF Friedrichshafen Group
- Nexteer Automotive
- NSK Global
- JTEKT Corporation
- SHOWA Corporation
- thyssenkrupp Presta AG
- Mando Corporation
- Hyundai Mobis
- Zhuzhou Elite Electro Mechanical Co. Ltd.
Market Segment by Product Type
Column Assist EPS
Single-Pinion Assist EPS
Dual-Pinion Assist EPS
Rack Assist EPS
Market Segment by Application
Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Cars
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Electronic Power Steering status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Electronic Power Steering manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
