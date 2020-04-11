5G Chipset Market is Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 48.7% during 2020-2026

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” 5G Chipset Market by IC Type (ASIC, RFIC, Cellular IC, and mmWave IC), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz, Between 26 & 39 GHz, and Above 39 GHz), Product (Devices, Customer Premises Equipment, and Network Infrastructure Equipment), and Industry Vertical (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The 5G Chipset Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global 5G Chipset market is expected to be $2,120.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $22,929.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.7% from 2020 to 2026.

5G chipset is the principal component in consumer devices, customer premise equipment, and network infrastructure equipment, which allows the end-user to form the wireless network based on 5G standard. Proliferation of devices using the internet has constituted the demand for an entirely new wireless infrastructure called 5G. Fifth generation wireless (5G) is described as the next generation of mobile networks beyond the current 4G LTE mobile network. These networks are expected to expand broadband wireless services beyond mobile internet to Internet of Things (IoT) and critical communication segments to enable a perceived fully ubiquitous connected world. 5G is expected to deliver new levels of efficiency and performance empowering new user experiences and connection of new industries. It is a kind of network or a platform for innovations that is expected to not only improve mobile broadband services but also facilitate the expansion of mobile networks to support a vast variety of devices and services. It would also facilitate the interconnection of new industries enabling enhanced efficiency and minimizing cost. With the establishment of 5G infrastructure, 5G chipset opens different opportunities and redefines broad range of industries with connected services from transportation to entertainment, education to retail, and from healthcare to consumer electronics.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global 5G chipset market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2020.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2020)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Proliferation of M2M/IoT connections

3.5.1.2. Increase in demand for mobile broadband services

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High investment and Technological & Infrastructure challenges in the implementation of 5G network

3.5.2.2. Privacy and Security Concern

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rise in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific

CHAPTER 4: 5G CHIPSET MARKET, BY IC TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. ASIC

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. RFIC

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. CELLULAR IC

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. MMWAVE IC

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: 5G CHIPSET MARKET, BY OPERATIONAL FREQUENCY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SUB 6GHZ

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. BETWEEN 26 & 39 GHZ

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. ABOVE 39 GHZ

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: 5G CHIPSET MARKET, BY PRODUCT

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. DEVICES

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. CUSTOMER PREMISES EQUIPMENT

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE EQUIPMENT

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: 5G CHIPSET MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. AUTOMOTIVE & TRANSPORTATION

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. ENERGY & UTILITIES

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. HEALTHCARE

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. RETAIL

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

7.6. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis by country

7.7. INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis by country

7.8. OTHERS

7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: 5G CHIPSET MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by IC Type

8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Operational Frequency

8.2.4. Market size and forecast, by product

8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

8.2.6. Market analysis by country

8.2.6.1. U.S.

8.2.6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by IC Type

8.2.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Operational Frequency

8.2.6.1.3. Market size and forecast, by product

8.2.6.1.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

8.2.6.2. Canada

8.2.6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by IC Type

8.2.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Operational Frequency

8.2.6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by product

8.2.6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

8.2.6.3. Mexico

8.2.6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by IC Type

8.2.6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Operational Frequency

8.2.6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by product

8.2.6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

8.3. EUROPE

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by IC Type

8.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Operational Frequency

8.3.4. Market size and forecast, by product

8.3.5. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

8.3.6. Market analysis by country

8.3.6.1. U.K.

8.3.6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by IC Type

8.3.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Operational Frequency

8.3.6.1.3. Market size and forecast, by product

8.3.6.1.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

Continue…



