According to a recent report by KDMI, Global Hybrid Cloud Market is anticipated to Boom by 2025

KD Market Insights has published a new report on global Hybrid Cloud Market analysis and forecast 2018-2023. The report comprises of global Hybrid Cloud Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

Hybrid cloud combines private clouds or on-premises infrastructure with public clouds that enable organizations to reap the advantages of both the services. In a hybrid cloud, applications and data can move between private and public clouds for greater flexibility and more deployment options. A hybrid cloud configuration offers numerous benefits such as flexibility, security, cost efficiency, scalability, and others. To achieve large spaces along with security of applications and data, enterprises are deploying a combination of public and private cloud. The adoption of hybrid cloud has increased among organizations as it provides flexibility of switching between clouds and gain competitive advantage over other organizations.

As hybrid cloud provides multiple features of both, private and public cloud, it reduces the cost of deployment, which is a major factor fueling the growth of the global hybrid cloud market. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements associated with increased flexibility and efficiency to meet disparate needs, surge in need for more computational power, and rise in awareness about the benefits of hybrid cloud boost the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy is a major factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid increase in the adoption rate of hybrid cloud among small and medium-sized organizations and the rise in demand from firms to increase their IT service management capabilities without adding servers provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global hybrid cloud market is segmented based on component, service model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is further bifurcated into hardware and software. Based on service model, the market is segmented into software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, retail, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others. As per region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global hybrid cloud market is dominated by key players such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., VMware, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, IBM Corporation (International Business Machines), Google LLC, Verizon Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Inc., and others.

Key Benefits for Hybrid Cloud Market:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hybrid cloud market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global hybrid cloud industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global hybrid cloud market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Hybrid Cloud Key Market Segments:

By Component

– Solutions

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

By Service Model

– Software as a service (SaaS)

– Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

– Platform as a service (PaaS)

By Oeginazation Size

– Large enterprises

– Small and medium enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– IT & Telecom

– Healthcare

– BFSI

– Retail

– Government

– Media & entertainment

– Transportation & Logistics

– Manufacturing

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of APAC

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players

– Microsoft Corporation

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– VMware, Inc.

– Rackspace Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise

– Dell EMC

– IBM Corporation (International Business Machines)

– Google LLC

– Verizon Enterprise

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

Table of Content

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Shifting preference towards hybrid cloud

3.5.1.2. The growth in digital disruptions

3.5.1.3. Increased adoption of hybrid cloud in IT service management (ITSM) models

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Network complications

3.5.2.2. Growth in security concerns

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. High adoption among small and medium organizations

3.5.3.2. Emergence of Hybrid IT services

Chapter: 4: HYBRID CLOUD MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SOLUTIONS

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.2.5. Hybrid Cloud Solutions Market, by component type

4.2.5.1. Hardware

4.2.5.2. Software

4.2.5.3. Hybrid cloud solutions market size and forecast, by component type

4.3. SERVICES

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 5: HYBRID CLOUD MARKET, BY SERVICE MODEL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS)

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS)

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. PLATFORM AS A SERVICE ((PAAS)

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.4. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 6: HYBRID CLOUD MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. LARGE ENTERPRISES

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES (SMES)

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

Continue…

