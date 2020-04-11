Adblue Market Manufacturers Share Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2027

Adblue Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 10 Company Profiles and 2023 Future Market Analysis

Global AdBlue Market Overview:

AdBlue is a solution that consists of 67.5% de-ionized water and 32.5% urea, which is non-hazardous in nature. This solution is used during selective catalytic reduction (SCR), which is sprayed in the exhaust stream. This urea solution is burned at high temperatures to break harmful nitrogen oxides into harmless nitrogen and water. The global AdBlue market is driven by various factors throughout the forecast period. An increase in the selective catalytic reduction technology coupled with stringent government regulations regarding the use of diesel exhaust is expected to fuel sizeable growth in the global AdBlue market. A burgeoning noticed in the demand and production of new vehicles is anticipated to promote the AdBlue market through the forecast period.

Key Players of Global Adblue Market are:

The global AdBlue market is highly influenced by the activities undertaken by various prominent market players including Shell, BASF, Bosch, Daimler AG, Fiat group automobiles, Nissan chemical, Komatsu, Kruse Automotive, Alchem AG, Mitsui Chemical, and Yara.

Industry Updates\Latest News :

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) has launched Tokheim Quantium 510M fuel dispenser series. This is the next generation of Quantium fuel dispensers which has many features such as a semi-hose retraction and a double bump piping.

AdBlue has no hazardous effects on the environment as well as health. This has led to higher adoption of the same in the latest automotive technologies. Further, growing awareness towards the environment-friendly practices and a shift in the consumer preference towards green solutions are expected to drive the global AdBlue market to a great extent in the forthcoming years. However, an increase in the sale of electric cars is expected to hinder the market growth for AdBlue.

Adblue Market Segmentation:

The global AdBlue market is segmented in the latest report by MRFR on the basis of type, usage, method, application, and region. Based on type, the global AdBlue market is segmented into packaging and equipment. The packaging segment is further sub-segmented into packets, containers, cans, and drums. The equipment segment is further sub-segmented into filling equipment, tanks, pumps, pistols, and adaptors.

Based on usage method, the global AdBlue market is segmented into pre-combustion, and post-combustion. The pre-combustion segment is further segmented into inter-cooling, swirl, and reduction of oil consumption. The post-combustion segment is further sub-segmented into SCR, Particulates filters, EGR.

Based on applications, the global AdBlue market has been studied for the segments of commercial vehicles, non-road mobile machines, cars and passenger vehicles, and railways. AdBlue has primary applications in commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. In SCR technology equipped vehicles, AdBlue is injected in the exhaust system which releases ammonia, and the SCR catalytic converter breaks harmful nitrous oxides into harmless nitrogen and water.

Adblue Market Regional Analysis:

The global AdBlue Market is studied for the regional segments of America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is expected to dominate the global AdBlue market over the forecast period. This can be owed to the rising consumption of AdBlue from on-road heavy, medium, and light duty vehicles. Other sectors such as agriculture, construction, forestry, and mining equipment are also manufactured on a larger scale, with ascension in the consumption of AdBlue. Further, improvements needed in the air quality and rising government policies demanding environment-friendly policies are anticipated to drive the regional AdBlue market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to follow Europe and retain the second largest share in the global AdBlue market over the forecast period. With the penetration of urbanization, increasing awareness about the harmful effects of fuel combustion and supportive government initiatives are projected to augment the AdBlue market in the APAC. China and Japan are estimated to spearhead the country-specific AdBlue market over the forecast period owing to the developing technical expertise with the help of new and emerging techniques and strict regulations imposed by the Chinese government.

The report on AdBlue Market comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

This report will provide the clear picture of current market scenario of AdBlue Market globally as well as the country level markets. The report also provides the information about various methods which are used to provide solutions for the exhaustive of vehicles and it’s also deliver details information about its various applications. It will also depict detailed information about companies with their market dynamics involved in AdBlue market.