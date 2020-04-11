Adhesives and Sealants Market Highlights by Competitive Scenario with Impact of New Innovations, Drivers and Challenges to 2024

Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview:

The adhesives and sealants market are poised to expand due to its widening range of applications in different industry verticals. Market Research Future (MRFR) has asserted in its latest report that the global adhesives and sealants market will witness intense competition and will grow significantly throughout the forecast period 2018 to 2024.

Adhesives and sealants have become an indispensable part of industries such as construction, packaging, automotive, etc. and the bullish trend demonstrated by these industries is fueling market growth for adhesives and sealants globally. Other factors that are influencing the growth of the market are its characteristics such as extensive flexibility, durability, resistance, corrosion, enhanced fatigue, homogenous distribution, etc.

Adhesives and Sealants Market Key Players:

The key players profiled by MRFR in its report for drawing a conclusive and comprehensive insight into the market include;

3M (Germany)

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (U.S.)

BOSTIK SA (France.)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

B. Fuller Company (U.S.)

Ashland (U.S.)

Beardow Adams (U.K.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Ellsworth Adhesives (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Adhesives and Sealants Market Regional Analysis:

North America market will exhibit significant growth rate which can be ascribed to the elevated demand for waterproof sealants across different industries. The booming automotive sector has propelled the demand for high-temperature adhesives in the region which is one of the most significant factors contributing towards market growth in the region. The U.S., and, Canada will steer growth in the market through significant revenue generation.

The growth curve of Europe market will rise higher steadily during the forecast period, countering the hindrance induced by government regulations for containing the hazards of toxic and volatile organic compound (VOCs) emitted by solvent-based adhesives. The water-based adhesives were introduced as a product of innovation and technological advancement by the manufacturers which helped in revamping the market. A growing inclination towards eco-friendly adhesives and sealants has been witnessed in the region and the trend will continue to propel growth in the market. The major markets in Europe region include U.K, Italy, Germany, and France.

The Latin America region will witness spiraling revenue generation due to the intensified rate of consumption and enhanced awareness about eco-friendly products. The increasing demand for silicone sealants will fuel growth in the Middle East & Africa region.

Adhesives and Sealants Market Segments:

The industry for adhesives & sealants worldwide has been divided initially on types which includes acrylic adhesives, cyanoacrylates adhesives, anaerobic acrylic adhesives, acrylic sealants, polyurethanes and silicone. The segmentation of the market on application includes construction, packaging, pressure sensitive tapes, air craft, automotive and transportation among others. The technology category of the adhesives market consists of hot melt, solvent-borne, and water-borne.

