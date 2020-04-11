Airborne LiDAR Market – Segmentation, Analysis, Trends and Industry Forecast 2019-2023

Overview:

The 3D coordinates (x, y, z) axis, describe the 3D topographic profile of the Earth’s surface, vegetation area coverage, and human-made objects. The airborne LiDAR technique has been efficiently used for generating Digital Elevation Model (DEM), Digital Terrain Model (DTM), and Digital Surface Model (DSM).

The growing demand for 3D imagery in various application areas, such as military & defense, civil engineering, geographical surveys, and corridor mapping, is expected to drive the LiDAR market in next few years, considerably. Textured 3D imagery is applied in various applications, such as 3D mapping, city planning, and photorealistic flyers.

LiDAR is viewed as a revolutionary technology for airborne mapping, as it cost-effectively delivers highly precise terrain data. Airborne LiDAR technology has now become a noble solution for geospatial data acquisition. The geospatial data development is the ability of airborne LiDAR to measure 3D structures, using active sensors technology system. The data acquired through airborne LiDAR is reliable and precise. As LiDAR prepares an overall 3D picture of the ground surface, these pictures are useful in different domains, such as the development of national guidelines and standards, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, mining industry, and transportation & logistics.

LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging. The LiDAR instrument is mounted on helicopters, drones and others. The LiDAR mounted on aircraft emits rapid pulses of laser light at a ground surface. LiDAR emits up to 150,000 pulses per second. A sensor on the instrument measures the time taken for each pulse to be received back from the ground surface. The airborne LiDAR systems emerged commercially in the mid-1990s, and provide explicit 3D laser profiling and scanning in contrast to the 2D planimetric remote sensing data.

The LiDAR instrument is mounted on helicopters, drones, and single and twin engine plane.

Key Players:

The key players in the airborne LiDAR market are Saab AB (Sweden), Teledyne Technologies (U.S.), Leica Geosystems (Switzerland), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Faro Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Leosphere SAS (France), 3D Laser Mapping (England), Firmatek (U.S.), RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Northeast Africa), Quanergy Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and Raymetrics S.A. (Greece).

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Airborne LiDAR market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Airborne LiDAR market by its end-user, platform, engine type, target type, and region.

Segmentation:

By Type

Topographic

Bathymetric

By Platform

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

By Solution

System

Hardware

Lasers

Scanners

Interface Devices

Ranging Devices

Inertial Measurement Systems

GPS/Position Systems

Software

Services Oil & Gas By Mining Defence & Aerospace Infrastructure Forestry & Agriculture Transportation & Logistics



By Regions

America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

