Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market – Detailed Analysis by On-going Trends, Prominent Size, Share, Sales and Forecast to 2025

The global artificial intelligence as a service market size (AIaaS Market size) is expected to reach $77,047.7 million in 2025, from $2,397.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 56.7% from 2018 to 2025. AIaaS incorporates a range of services that offer AI tools through cloud computing services. Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, and Apple Inc. are some of the leading players of the global AIaaS market.

Increased penetration of cloud-based solutions and growth associated with the artificial intelligence and cognitive computing market are the major factors that boost the growth of the AIaaS market. In addition, growth in IT expenditure in emerging nations and technological advancement for workflow optimization fuel the demand for advanced analytical systems driving the artificial intelligence as a service market. However, limited availability of trained professionals is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increase in application areas and growth of IoT are the factors expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the artificial intelligence as a service market.

The global AIaaS market is segmented by technology, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on technology, the market is classified into machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and others. In 2017, the machine learning segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming years, owing to increase in demand for the artificial intelligence industry solutions. Based on organization size, the market is categorized into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. By industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, retail, telecom & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector, energy & utilities, and others (agriculture, law, media & advertising, educational institutions). The IT & telecom segment is anticipated to dominate the global artificial intelligence as a service market throughout the forecast period. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, North America contributed the highest share in the artificial intelligence as a service market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players and huge investment.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TECHNOLOGY

– Machine Learning (ML)

– Computer Vision

– Natural Language Processing (NLP)

– Others

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Small & Medium Enterprise

– Large Enterprise

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Public Sector

– Energy & Utility

– Healthcare

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

– Apple Inc.

– Amazon Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– CognitiveScale, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Intel, Inc.

– SAP SE

– Salesforce, Inc.

– Fair Isaac Corporation

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2018

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increased market for cloud computing

3.5.1.2. Growth associated with artificial intelligence and cognitive computing

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Dearth of trained professionals

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increased adoption of analytical solutions

3.5.3.2. Increased application areas

Chapter 4: artificial intelligence as a service market, by technology

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

4.2. Machine learning (ML)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Computer vision

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Natural language processing

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 5: Artificial intelligence as a service market, BY organization size

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by organization size

5.2. Small and medium enterprise

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Large enterprise

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 6: Artificial intelligence as a service market, by industry vertical

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by industry verticals

6.2. BFSI

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. IT & telecom

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Retail

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Manufacturing

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Public sector

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

6.7. Energy & Utility

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis, by country

6.8. Healthcare

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3. Market analysis, by country

6.9. Other

6.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.9.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 7: Artificial intelligence as a service market, BY region

7.1. Market overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Organization size

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by Technology

7.2.5.1.2. U.S. market size and forecast, by Organization size

7.2.5.1.3. U.S. market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Canada market size and forecast, by Technology

7.2.5.2.2. Canada market size and forecast, by Organization size

7.2.5.2.3. Canada market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Mexico market size and forecast, by Technology

7.2.5.3.2. Mexico market size and forecast, by Organization size

7.2.5.3.3. Mexico market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Organization size

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.5.1. Germany

7.3.5.1.1. Germany market size and forecast, by Technology

7.3.5.1.2. Germany market size and forecast, by Organization size

7.3.5.1.3. Germany market size and forecast, by industry vertical

Continue….

