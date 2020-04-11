Artificial Intelligence Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2023

KD market research provides a forecast for global Artificial Intelligence Market for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2018 and 2023. In terms of Size, market is going to register a XX% CAGR during the forecast years. The provided research provides the market trends and dynamics across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. These regions influence both current and future status for Artificial Intelligence Market over the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence research provides a detailed analysis of its global market and insights that is sole reason behind the popularity of Artificial Intelligence technology and its advantages. The report covers detailed analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends as well as market structure. The report has been segregated on the basis of technology, application and global regions. This research also provides an assessment of key stakeholders and their strategies that helps them to succeed in business.

Growth in big data, increasing demand for cloud-based services and rising demand for intelligent virtual assistants are envisioned to bolster the growth of the market. The report begins with an overview of Artificial Intelligence Market in terms of Size. The overview section also includes current market trends, competitors and challenges in the Intelligence market. Challenges mainly come from supply, demand and economy side which are affecting the overall Artificial Intelligence market.

Classification of Artificial Intelligence is based on Offering, Technology, End User, and region. On the basis of Offering market is sub segmented into hardware, Software and Services. On the basis of Technology market is sub segmented into Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing and Others. The End User segment is sub segmented into Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Retail, BFSI and Others.

Report provides detailed analysis for every segment in terms of market size for the Artificial Intelligence Market across different regions. This section also provides a deep analysis that covers key trends of the industry.

Coming to next segment, report provides an analysis of Artificial Intelligence Market for global countries in the region. It covers a market overview for 2018-2023 and gives probable forecast with the context of Artificial Intelligence market. This also covers new technological development and their role in the market. The research covers the pivotal trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses the factors due to which drivers impact the market in each region. Key regions and countries included in this report includes North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific) and MEA (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

This report evaluates the current scenario and the growth objective of the Artificial Intelligence Market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2023. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

As already mentioned, the global Artificial Intelligence Market is divided into a number of segments. All segments in terms of Offering, Technology, End User, and different regions are examined in terms of base points to understand the relative contributions of each segments to market growth. This detailed level of facts & information is essential for the identification of various key factors in the global Artificial Intelligence market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the Artificial Intelligence market, and key differentiators. This section is mainly designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Artificial Intelligence supply chain and the main competitors for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the Artificial Intelligence market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco, SAP, Siemens and Other Major & Niche Players.

By Offering

– Hardware

– – – Processors

– – – Memory

– – – Network

– – – Others

– Software

– – – Platforms

– – – Solutions

– Services

– – – Installation & Integration Services

– – – Support & Maintenance

By Technology

– Machine Learning

– Computer Vision

– Natural Language Processing

– Context-Aware Computing

– Others

By End User

– Automotive

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Agriculture

– Retail

– BFSI

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major and niche market players such as

– Intel

– IBM

– Microsoft

– Google

– Oracle

– Nvidia

– Cisco

– SAP

– Siemens

– Other Major & Niche Players

(Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.)

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Artificial Intelligence Market

3. Artificial Intelligence Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Artificial Intelligence Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

10.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1. Processors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2. Memory Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.3. Network Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1. Platforms Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2. Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.1. Installation & Integration Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.2. Support & Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

11.4. Machine Learning Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Computer Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Natural Language Processing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Context-Aware Computing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation Analysis, By End Use Industry

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry

12.4. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. Agriculture Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.8. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.9. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Offering

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

13.2.1.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.1. Processors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.2. Memory Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.3. Network Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.4.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5.1. Platforms Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5.2. Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6.1. Installation & Integration Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6.2. Support & Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Technology

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

13.2.2.4. Machine Learning Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Computer Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Natural Language Processing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.7. Context-Aware Computing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By End Use Industry

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry

13.2.3.4. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.7. Agriculture Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.8. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.9. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Offering

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

13.3.1.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.1. Processors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.2. Memory Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.3. Network Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.4.4. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5.1. Platforms Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5.2. Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6.1. Installation & Integration Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6.2. Support & Maintenance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Technology

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

13.3.2.4. Machine Learning Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Computer Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Natural Language Processing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.7. Context-Aware Computing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By End Use Industry

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry

13.3.3.4. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.7. Agriculture Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.8. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.9. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

