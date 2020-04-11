Augmented and Virtual Reality Market | Sony, Magic Leap, Inc., HTC, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, DAQRI, Samsung Electronics, Wikitude

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Augmented and Virtual Reality Market by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), Application (Consumer and Enterprise), Industry Vertical (Gaming, Entertainment & Media, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Augmented and Virtual Reality Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Augmented and virtual reality solutions are used to offer digital immersive user experience that can be used for entertainment and business applications among various industry verticals. Virtual reality is an extensive term for a multi-sensory computer-generated experience, which enables users to experience and interact with a simulated environment. On the contrary, augmented reality enhances the real world using digitally produced perceptual overlays. The global augmented and virtual reality market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in penetration of smart devices and connected solutions.

Development of the animation industry, increase in internet connectivity, and growth of the mobile gaming industry act as the key drivers of the global augmented and virtual reality market. In addition, increase in use of consumer electronic devices is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of effective user experience design and slow adoption of augmented and virtual reality solutions among underdeveloped economies are the major factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements and rise in application areas among various industry verticals are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global augmented and virtual reality market is segmented based on application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of application, the market is bifurcated into consumer and enterprise. On the basis of organization size, it is fragmented into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into gaming, entertainment & media, aerospace & defense, healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global Augmented and virtual reality market is dominated by key players such as Google Inc., Sony, Magic Leap, Inc., HTC, Microsoft Corporation, Osterhout Design Group, Facebook, DAQRI, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Wikitude.

Key Benefits for Augmented and Virtual Reality Market:

– The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global augmented and virtual reality market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global augmented and virtual reality industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global augmented and virtual reality market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Augmented and Virtual Reality Key Market Segments:

By Application

– Consumer

– Enterprise

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Education

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of APAC

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players

– Alphabet (Google Inc.)

– DAQRI

– Facebook

– HTC

– Magic Leap, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Osterhout Design Group

– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

– Sony

– Wikitude

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Expansion in gamer community

3.5.1.2. Increase in smartphone penetration

3.5.1.3. Cost-efficient benefits of augmented and virtual reality based solutions

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. lack of good user experience design

3.5.2.2. Lack of good user experience design

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Advancement of Technology

3.5.3.2. Progressing adoption of AR VR by enterprises

CHAPTER 4: AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

4.1. Overview

4.2. LARGE ENTERPRISES

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. SMALL & MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISES (SME)

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. CONSUMER

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. ENTERPRISE

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Gaming

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. Entertainment and media

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. Aerospace and defense

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.5. Healthcare

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

6.6. Education

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.4. Market analysis by country

6.7. Manufacturing

6.7.1. Key market trends

6.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.7.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.4. Market analysis by country

6.8. Retail

6.8.1. Key market trends

6.8.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.8.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.4. Market analysis by country

6.9. Others

6.9.1. Key market trends

6.9.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.9.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.9.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast

7.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.3.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.3.5. U.S.

7.2.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.2.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.3.5.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.3.6. Canada

7.2.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.2.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast

7.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.3.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.3.5. UK

7.3.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.3.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.3.5.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.3.6. France

7.3.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.3.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

Continue…



