Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Market – Global Industry Growth Prospects and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2025

An automotive MEMS sensor refers to the micro-electro mechanical system used in automobile applications. An automotive device is efficient when it is capable to manage the synchronization between the sensors and actuator, while achieving high performance with low cost.

MEMS sensors in an automotive provides an enhancement in the reliability of the device along with smaller size. The growing need for inter vehicle communication (connected car) and increasing adoption of advance driver assisted system (ADAS) has led to the integration of multiple sensors in automobile. Vehicle dynamic control (VDC) for ordinary passenger cars has become practical due to the advent of MEMS sensors in an automotive. It is playing a vital part in safety applications of the vehicle and automotive infotainment.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors is 24200 million US$ and it will reach 5290 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors.

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Order A Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2437436

This study presents the Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Sensata Technologies

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Panasonic

Robert Bosch

Infineon Technologies

Denso

Analog Devices

TDK

NXP Semiconductors

Allegro MicroSystems

Market Segment by Product Type

MEMS Pressure Sensor

MEMS Inertial Sensor

Vehicle Dynamic Control(VDC)

MEMS Microphones

MEMS Gas Sensors

Othes

Market Segment by Application

Safety and Chassis

Power Train

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/