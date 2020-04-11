Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Market – Global Industry Growth Prospects and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2025
An automotive MEMS sensor refers to the micro-electro mechanical system used in automobile applications. An automotive device is efficient when it is capable to manage the synchronization between the sensors and actuator, while achieving high performance with low cost.
MEMS sensors in an automotive provides an enhancement in the reliability of the device along with smaller size. The growing need for inter vehicle communication (connected car) and increasing adoption of advance driver assisted system (ADAS) has led to the integration of multiple sensors in automobile. Vehicle dynamic control (VDC) for ordinary passenger cars has become practical due to the advent of MEMS sensors in an automotive. It is playing a vital part in safety applications of the vehicle and automotive infotainment.
In 2019, the market size of Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors is 24200 million US$ and it will reach 5290 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors.
This report studies the global market size of Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Sensata Technologies
Texas Instruments
STMicroelectronics
Panasonic
Robert Bosch
Infineon Technologies
Denso
Analog Devices
TDK
NXP Semiconductors
Allegro MicroSystems
Market Segment by Product Type
MEMS Pressure Sensor
MEMS Inertial Sensor
Vehicle Dynamic Control(VDC)
MEMS Microphones
MEMS Gas Sensors
Othes
Market Segment by Application
Safety and Chassis
Power Train
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
