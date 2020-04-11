Biochips Market Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2025

KD Market Insights has published a new report on global Biochips Market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. The report comprises of global Biochips Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

Biochip is a miniaturized medical device, which performs several biochemical reactions. This device is a collection of microarrays or micro-test strips that are arranged on the surface of chip, and are meant to perform multiple tests simultaneously. Biochip is extremely small in size ranging from 2 inches to 12 inches. These chips can perform various biotechnology applications such as decoding genes and searching for contaminations in the sample in a few seconds.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3467

The global biochips market was valued at $9,037 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $21,419 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025. Factors such as rise in prevalence of various life-threatening diseases increases the demand for disease diagnostics, which in turn drives the growth of the global biochips market. Moreover, rise in adoption of personalized medicines and presence of large geriatric population boost the market growth. However, lack of knowledge related to biochips and their high cost of hamper the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and rise in R&D investment as well as government funding are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The global biochips market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into DNA chip, protein chip, lab-on-a-chip, and others. By application, it is categorized into drug discovery & development, disease diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, agriculture, and other applications. On the basis of end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostics centers, academic & research institutes, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Biochips Market:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global biochips market along with current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Biochips Key market segments:

By Product

– DNA Chip

– Protein Chip

– Lab-on-a-chip

– Others

By Application

– Drug Discovery & Development

– Disease Diagnostics

– Genomics

– Proteomics

– Agriculture

– Others

By End User

– Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

– Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

– Academic & Research Institutes

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– bioMerieux SA

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Fluidigm Corporation

– HORIBA, Ltd.

– Illumina, Inc.

– PerkinElmer, Inc.

– QIAGEN N.V.

– Randox Laboratories Ltd.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Micronit Microfluidics BV

– OriGene Technologies, Inc.

– ANALIS sa/nv

– AMS Alliance

– Dynamic Biosensors GmbH

Read More Full [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/biochips-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017 (%)

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in the incidence life threatening disorders

3.4.1.2. Rise in geriatric population

3.4.1.3. High demand of personalized medicines

3.4.1.4. Large number of biochips applications

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost of biochips

3.4.2.2. Lack of awareness in developing countries

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Untapped market opportunities in the developing regions

3.4.4. Impact analyses

CHAPTER 4: BIOCHIPS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product

4.2. DNA chip

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Protein chip

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Lab-on-chip

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: BIOCHIPS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by revenue

5.2. Drug discovery and development

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Disease diagnostics

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Genomics

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Proteomics

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Agriculture

5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Other applications

5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.2. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3467

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com