Good Growth Opportunities In Global Bioplastic Packaging Market Till 2025

Bioplastics are plastics in which all carbon is derived from renewable feedstocks. They may or may not be biodegradable. Biobased plastics contain both renewable and fossil-fuel-based carbon. The percentage of biobased ingredients and the conditions under which the biobased product may biodegrade, if at all, vary widely. Products on the market are made from a variety of natural feedstocks including corn, potatoes, rice, tapioca, palm fiber, wood cellulose, wheat fiber and bagasse. Products are available for a wide range of applications such as cups, bottles, cutlery, plates, bags, bedding, furnishings, carpets, film, textiles and packaging materials.

Bioplastic packaging materials are derived from bio-based resins such as poly lactic acid (PLA), bio-PET, bio-PP, PHA. Aforementioned resins provide properties such as tensile strength and enhanced impact resistance which increase their application in food & beverages, kitchen utensils and electronics industries over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be one of the largest markets for bioplastic packaging over the forecast period on account of stringent regulations against consumption of non-recyclable plastics along with gaining popularity of sustainable packaging in manufacturing industry. Supportive government policies in Europe that includes Europe 2020 strategy which supports bio-economy encourage public authorities to give preference towards procurement of bio based products and allowing member states to reduce taxes for bio based products.

