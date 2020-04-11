Bluetooth 4.0 Market – Global Industry to Gain High Market Share During the Forecast Period 2019-2025

Bluetooth 4.0 and 4+ series are the latest technologies that are specialized in low power consumption and fast and strong connectivity. Bluetooth 4.0s updated version i.e. Wireless electronic accessories and appcessories are the recent trend in the global consumer electronic market. Bluetooth 4 series provides a user-friendly platform where consumers can experience a strong wireless accessibility. The recent product trend in the global Bluetooth market includes Bluetooth Speakers enabled with Bluetooth 4+ series.

Bluetooth 4.0 market is driven by growing number of smartphones and Bluetooth enabled accessories around the world. Since, Bluetooth 4 series requires low power with technological advancement, it gain the popularity among the consumers worldwide. Global Bluetooth smartphones sale is anticipated to grow by around 30 percent during the next five to six forecast years. Moreover increasing application in consumer electronics, healthcare and automobile are surging the growth of global Bluetooth 4.0 market. However, Bluetooth 4.0 still has low data streaming capacity which is a growth restraining factor in the global Bluetooth 4.0 market. Also, virtual wifi is a great competitor that can handle huge data with a strong connectivity, this is another factor that is playing as a demand growth restrain.

In 2019, the market size of Bluetooth 4.0 is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bluetooth 4.0.

This report studies the global market size of Bluetooth 4.0, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Bluetooth 4.0 production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Silicon Laboratories

Broadcom Corporation

Dialog Semiconductor

Qualcomm Technologies

MediaTek

Texas Instruments

Market Segment by Product Type

Bluetooth Smart Devices

Bluetooth Smart Ready Devices

Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Building & Retail

Wearable Electronics

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

