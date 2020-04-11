Canada Wealth Landscape Market to See Incredible Growth During 2012-2022

The Wealth Landscape market report [10 Year Forecast 2012-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Wealth Landscape market competitive situation, product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Wealth Landscape, with sales, revenue and global market share of Wealth Landscape are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Wealth Landscape market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Wealth Landscape industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

KNOW MORE WITH FREE SAMPLE STUDY @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2330668

Summary

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes Canadas wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid versus illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

The HNW and mass affluent opportunity in Canada is sizable. The two population segments collectively held 84% of the countrys total onshore liquid assets in 2018, with the mass affluent segment alone holding more than half of total liquid assets.

After the oil price plunge between 2014 and 2016, the Canadian economy improved post-2016, but trade concerns with the US and continued oil price volatility remain as threats. However, increased household spending coupled with rising business investment has had a positive effect on growth in the countrys overall wealth market.

Just like their peers in much of the developed world, Canadian HNW investors hold the majority of their investments in liquid assets such as equities, mutual funds, and deposits, with liquid assets accounting for 81.7% of their total investments in 2018.

Interested in Report: Make an Enquiry to Our Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2330668

(*Fill the form and our sales representative will get back to you for assistance)

Scope

– HNW and mass affluent individuals accounted for 28.6% of Canadas total adult population in 2018, with these individuals holding a considerable share of total liquid assets in Canada.

– Mutual funds overtook deposits to become the dominant liquid onshore asset class in 2017.

– In 2018, 15.3% of Canadian HNW investors assets were held outside of the country, predominantly in equities.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic decisions using top-level historic and forecast data on Canadas wealth industry.

– Identify the most promising client segment by analyzing penetration of affluent individuals.

– Receive detailed insight into retail liquid asset holdings in Canada, including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

– Understand changing market and competitive dynamics by learning about new competitors and recent deals in the wealth space.

– See an overview of key digital disruptors in the countrys wealth market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Overview

Canadas Wealth Market

Resident Retail Savings and Investments

Resident vs Non-Resident Investments in Canada

Digital Disruptors

Recent Deals

Appendix

You can Purchase This Report from Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=2330668&licType=S

Contact Us:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-CANADA)

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/2RtaFUo

Follow us on Blogger @ https://marketnews-24.blogspot.com/