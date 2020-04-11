Chlor-Alkali Market Research Report Countries, Growth Rate, Latest Trends, Future Technologies Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis of Global Chlor-Alkali Market

Global Chlor-Alkali market is projected to reach USD XX million by 2022 and is estimated to reach CAGR of XX % by 2022. Chlor-Alkali Market 2019: joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments Forecast 2023.Global Chlor-Alkali market is segment based on product and application.

Chlor- Alkali by product are soda ash, caustic soda, chlorine gas and others. By using Solvay process soda ash is prepared. Through electrolysis of NaCl, Caustic soda and Chlorine is prepared. Caustic soda also known as sodium hydroxide in chemicals are having demand more compared to other Chlor-Alkali products. the major application of caustic soda are organic chemicals, soaps & detergents, water treatment, and food and pulp & paper.

The challenges for global caustic soda are high manufacturing costs and government regulations about environment safety in Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. With development of major manufacturing industries globally will help in growing demand for caustic soda in alumina and chemical market. The growing demand for plastic paints, elastomers drives the market of Chlorine product in Chlor-Alkali market. Rise in population, increase in consumer disposable income and changing lifestyle trends drives the market of textile, glass, food & paper industry.

Geographically, APAC region dominates this Chlor- Alkali market both in terms of volume and value and is expected to grow significantly at the same rate. China is major revenue generating country due to rapid industrialization, low cost of raw material and labor and high manufacturing of Chlor-Alkali products. North America and Europe is second and third due to less production of Chlor- Alkali Products compared to developing economies.

The major restrain for Chlor-Alkali manufacturers are government regulation for environment safety as mercury and carbon emissions from these products are major concerns.

Study Objectives of Chlor-Alkali Market:

To study market overview of the Chlor-Alkali.

To estimate market size by product type, by application and region.

To provide insights about market drivers, restrains and opportunities of Chlor-Alkali

To provide geographically market analysis and outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries.

To analyze the Global Chlor-Alkali Market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, broadly analyzing their core competencies.

To evaluate competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Chlor-Alkali

Market Segmentation

The global segmentation of the Chlor-Alkali market is done on the basis of application and product.

By product: Chlor-alkali is divided into caustic soda, soda ash, chlorine gas, and others. Soda ash is prepared by using the process of Solvay. Whereas, caustic soda and chlorine are prepared through electrolysis of sodium chloride (NaCl).

By application: the applications include soaps & detergents, organic chemicals, food, paper & pulp, organic chemicals, and others.

Regional Analysis

The segmentation of the global Chlor-Alkali market comprises regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Globally, Asia-Pacific bears the dominant position in the Chlor-Alkali market both in relation to the volume and value. The market is expected to continue with its rise in the forthcoming years at the same rate. Due to reasons such as rapid industrialization, low cost attached to labor and raw materials, and the high manufacturing rate of Chlor-Alkali products, China is the major revenue generating nation in the Asia-Pacific region.

North America and Europe stand in the second and third position, respectively, owing to the low production level of Chlor-Alkali products as compared to other developing economies.

Competitive Analysis

The emergence of new industry players in the Chlor-Alkali sector has brought forward a trend of solid, volume-driven growth to the market. Companies are aiming to solidify their claim in the industry and gain an edge over their competition with effective planning and experimentation.

Some of the major players identified in this market segment are Tata Chemicals Ltd, Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Bayer Material Sciences AG, AkzoNobel NV, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Solvay S.A., Axiall Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Nirma Limited, and others.

On July 2018, AkzoNobel, a Dutch multinational company, announced the plans of upgrading its Rotterdam chlor-alkali plant in order to include a new production line for caustic soda and chlorine. This second production line for the company will ensure a continuous supply of chlorine and enable them to expand their production capacity in the near future.

