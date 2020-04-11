Computer Graphics Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2023

KD Market Insights has published a new report on global Computer Graphics Market analysis and forecast 2018-2023. The report comprises of global Computer Graphics Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The computer graphics market is forecasted to thrive at 7.2% CAGR to reach notable market value by the end of 2023. The computer graphics idea came during the 1970s by computer graphics researchers (Verne Hudson) and (William Fetter). It is also known as computer-generated imagery (CGI) is a branch of computer science which deals with the creation of image data using a computer. Computer graphics has a large number of applications used in education, architecture designing, animation, defense, aerospace and other fields for simulations. Computer graphics has encouraged the medium and communication between machines and humans. The virtual reality which is one of the recent applications of computer graphics has taken the human-machine interaction to a new level and this technology can help build much better content and design for users.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2023.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of computer graphics market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Component

– Application Software

– Hardware

By Application

– CAD (Computer Aided Design)

– Image Processing

– Entertainment

– – – Animations

– – – Visual Effect

– – – Games

– – – 3D Systems

– Graphic User Interfaces

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

– Mentor Graphics

– Dassualt Systemes

– ARM Ltd

– Intel Corporations

– Imagination technologies Group

– Nvidia Corporation

– Sony Corporation

– Siemens PLM Software

– Autodesk Inc.

– Microsoft corporation

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as technology information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities. The study also provides company’s positioning and market share in computer graphics market.

