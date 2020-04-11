Connected Car Market| Telefonica, Verizon Wireless, HARMAN International., TomTom International BV., AT&T Intellectual Property

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Connected Car Market by Technology (2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE), Connectivity Solutions (Integrated, Embedded, and Tethered), Service (Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-being, Vehicle Management, and Mobility Management), and End Market (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Connected Car Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Connected car is referred to as a car equipped with a wireless local area network (wireless LAN) and usually with internet. This connectivity allows the car to share data and internet access with any other device, both outside or inside the vehicle. In addition, it is installed with a special added technology that connects to internet or wireless LAN, and provides additional benefits such as navigation, vehicle diagnosis, and others to the driver.

The connected car market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of connectivity solutions worldwide.

The global connected market is segmented based on technology, connectivity solutions, services, end market, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE. On the basis of connectivity solution, it is segregated into integrated, embedded, and tethered. By service, it is fragmented into driver assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management, and mobility management. Depending on end market, it is classified into OEM and aftermarket. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the connected car market include Telefonica, Verizon Wireless, HARMAN International., TomTom International BV., AT&T Intellectual Property, Vodafone Group, Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, AUDI AG., Mercedes-Benz, and others.

Key Benefits for Connected Car Market:

– This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global connected market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Connected Car Key Market Segments:

By Technology

– 2G

– 3G

– 4G/LTE

By Connectivity Solutions

– Integrated

– Embedded

– Tethered

By Services

– Driver Assistance

– Safety

– Entertainment

– Well-being

– Vehicle Management

– Mobility Management

By End Market

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Industry roadmap

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2017)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising trend of connectivity solutions

3.5.1.2. Ease of vehicle diagnosis

3.7.1.5. Increase in need of safety & security

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Threat of data hacking

3.5.2.2. High installation cost

3.7.2.3. Non-availability of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Intelligent transportation system

3.5.3.2. Improved performance of autonomous vehicles

CHAPTER 4: CONNECTED CAR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Overview

4.2. 2G

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. 3G

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. 4G/LTE

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CONNECTED CAR MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY SOLUTIONS

5.1. Overview

5.2. Integrated

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Embedded

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Tethered

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: CONNECTED CAR MARKET, BY SERVICES

6.1. Overview

6.2. Driver assistance

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Safety

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Entertainment

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Well-being

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. Vehicle management

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

6.7. Mobility management

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: CONNECTED CAR MARKET, BY END MARKET

7.1. Overview

7.2. OEM

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. Aftermarket

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: CONNECTED CAR MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by connectivity solutions

8.2.4. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by end market

8.2.6. Market analysis by country

8.2.6.1. U.S.

8.2.6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.2.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by connectivity solutions

8.2.6.1.3. Market size and forecast, by services

8.2.6.1.4. Market size and forecast, by end market

8.2.6.2. Canada

8.2.6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.2.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by connectivity solutions

8.2.6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by services

8.2.6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by end market

8.2.6.3. Mexico

8.2.6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.2.6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by connectivity solutions

8.2.6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by services

8.2.6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by end market

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.3.3. Market size and forecast, by connectivity solutions

8.3.4. Market size and forecast, by services

8.3.5. Market size and forecast, by end market

8.3.6. Market analysis by country

8.3.6.1. U.K.

8.3.6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.3.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by connectivity solutions

8.3.6.1.3. Market size and forecast, by services

8.3.6.1.4. Market size and forecast, by end market

8.3.6.2. Germany

8.3.6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.3.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by connectivity solutions

8.3.6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by services

8.3.6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by end market

8.3.6.3. France

8.3.6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.3.6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by connectivity solutions

8.3.6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by services

8.3.6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by end market

8.3.6.4. Russia

8.3.6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.3.6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by connectivity solutions

8.3.6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by services

8.3.6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by end market

8.3.6.5. Italy

8.3.6.5.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.3.6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by connectivity solutions

8.3.6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by services

8.3.6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by end market

8.3.6.6. Rest of Europe

8.3.6.6.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

8.3.6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by connectivity solutions

8.3.6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by services

8.3.6.6.4. Market size and forecast, by end market

Continue…



