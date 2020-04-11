Connected Retail Market – Global Industry To Garner Huge Investments Over The Coming Years 2019-2025
A Connected Retail strategy allows people to use the strength of the network to connect the brands to today’s consumers.
Connected Retail can help collaborate more effectively with employees and field managers, maintain security vigilance and reduce operating costs through a lean retail architecture approach.
In 2018, the global Connected Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Connected Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Zebra Technologies
Softweb Solutions
SAP
PTC
Microsoft
Intel
IBM
Cisco Systems
Atmel
ARM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Enterprise
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
