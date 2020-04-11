Data Monetization Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2023

KD market research provides a forecast for Global Data Monetization Market for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2018 and 2023. In terms of value, market is going to register a 23.4% CAGR during the forecast years. The provided research provides the market trends and dynamics across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. These regions influence both current and future status for Data Monetization Market over the forecast period.

Data Monetization research provides a detailed analysis of its global market and insights that is sole reason behind the popularity of Data Monetization technology and its advantages. The report covers detailed analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends as well as market structure. The report has been segregated on the basis of Offering, Application, Vertical, Method, Organization Size and Deployment Type. This research also provides an assessment of key stakeholders and their strategies that helps them to succeed in business.

Growth in big data, increasing demand for cloud-based services and rising demand for intelligent virtual assistants are envisioned to bolster the growth of the market. The report begins with an overview of Data Monetization Market in terms of Size. The overview section also includes current market trends, competitors and challenges in the Intelligence market. Challenges mainly come from supply, demand and economy side which are affecting the overall Data Monetization market.

Classification of Data Monetization is based on Offering, Application, Vertical, Method, Organization Size and Deployment Type. On the basis of Offering market is sub segmented into Platform, Standalone, Suite, Services. On the basis of Application market is sub segmented into Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain Assessment, Operations, Finance, Equipment Monitoring, Others. On the basis of Vertical market is sub segmented into Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare, FMCG, Travel & Logistics, Retail, BFSI, Others. On the basis of Method market is sub segmented into Direct Data Monetization, Indirect Data Monetization. On the basis of Organization Size market is sub segmented into Large Organization, Small & Medium Enterprises. On the basis of Deployment Type market is sub segmented into On-premise, Cloud Based.

Report provides detailed analysis for every segment in terms of market size for the Data Monetization Market across different regions. This section also provides a deep analysis that covers key trends of the industry.

Coming to next segment, report provides an analysis of Data Monetization Market for global countries in the region. It covers a market overview for 2018-2023 and gives probable forecast with the context of Data Monetization market. This also covers new technological development and their role in the market. The research covers the pivotal trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses the factors due to which drivers impact the market in each region. Key regions and countries included in this report includes North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific) and MEA (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

This report evaluates the current scenario and the growth objective of the Data Monetization Market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2023. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

As already mentioned, the global Data Monetization Market is divided into a number of segments. All segments in terms of Offering, Technology, End User, and different regions are examined in terms of base points to understand the relative contributions of each segments to market growth. This detailed level of facts & information is essential for the identification of various key factors in the global Data Monetization market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the Data Monetization market, and key differentiators. This section is mainly designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Data Monetization supply chain and the main competitors for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the Data Monetization market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Accenture, IBM Google LLC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, SAP SE, Paxata, Inc., Ness, Gemalto NV, Cisco, Other Major & Niche Players.

By Offering

Platform

– Standalone

– Suite

– Services

By Application

– Sales & Marketing

– Supply Chain Assessment

– Operations

– Finance

– Equipment Monitoring

– Others

By Vertical

– Telecommunication

– Automotive

– Healthcare

– FMCG

– Travel & Logistics

– Retail

– BFSI

– Others

By Method

– Direct Data Monetization

– Indirect Data Monetization

By Organization Size

– Large Organization

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Type

– On-premise

– Cloud Based

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major and niche market players such as

– Accenture

– IBM

– Google LLC

– Infosys

– Tech Mahindra

– SAP SE

– Paxata, Inc.

– Ness

– Gemalto NV

– Cisco

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Data Monetization Market

3. Global Data Monetization Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Data Monetization Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Data Monetization Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

9.4. Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.1. Standalone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.2. Suite Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Sales & Marketing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Supply Chain Assessment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023t

10.6. Operations Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Finance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Equipment Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vertical

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vertical

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Vertical

11.4. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. FMCG Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Travel & Logistics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.10. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Method

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Method

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Method

12.4. Direct Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Indirect Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Organization Size

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Organization Size

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Organization Size

13.4. Large Organization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5. Small & Medium Enterprises Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14. Global Data Monetization Market Segmentation Analysis, By Deployment Type

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment Type

14.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment Type

14.4. On-premise Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.5. Cloud Based Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15. Geographical Analysis

15.1. Introduction

15.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.1. By Offering

15.2.1.1. Introduction

15.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

15.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

15.2.1.4. Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.1.4.1. Standalone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.1.4.2. Suite Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.1.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.2. By Application

15.2.2.1. Introduction

15.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

15.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

15.2.2.4. Sales & Marketing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.2.5. Supply Chain Assessment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023t

15.2.2.6. Operations Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.2.7. Finance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.2.8. Equipment Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3. By Vertical

15.2.3.1. Introduction

15.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vertical

15.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Vertical

15.2.3.4. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.5. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.7. FMCG Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.8. Travel & Logistics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.9. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.10. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.4. By Method

15.2.4.1. Introduction

15.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Method

15.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Method

15.2.4.4. Direct Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.4.5. Indirect Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.5. By Organization Size

15.2.5.1. Introduction

15.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Organization Size

15.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Organization Size

15.2.5.4. Large Organization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.5.5. Small & Medium Enterprises Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.6. By Deployment Type

15.2.6.1. Introduction

15.2.6.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment Type

15.2.6.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment Type

15.2.6.4. On-premise Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.6.5. Cloud Based Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.7. By Country

15.2.7.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

15.2.7.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

15.2.7.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.7.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.1. By Offering

15.3.1.1. Introduction

15.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

15.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

15.3.1.4. Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.1.4.1. Standalone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.1.4.2. Suite Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.1.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.2. By Application

15.3.2.1. Introduction

15.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

15.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

15.3.2.4. Sales & Marketing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.2.5. Supply Chain Assessment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023t

15.3.2.6. Operations Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.2.7. Finance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.2.8. Equipment Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3. By Vertical

15.3.3.1. Introduction

15.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vertical

15.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Vertical

15.3.3.4. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3.5. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3.7. FMCG Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3.8. Travel & Logistics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3.9. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3.10. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.3.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.4. By Method

15.3.4.1. Introduction

15.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Method

15.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Method

15.3.4.4. Direct Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.4.5. Indirect Data Monetization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.5. By Organization Size

15.3.5.1. Introduction

15.3.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Organization Size

15.3.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Organization Size

15.3.5.4. Large Organization Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.5.5. Small & Medium Enterprises Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.6. By Deployment Type

15.3.6.1. Introduction

15.3.6.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment Type

15.3.6.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment Type

15.3.6.4. On-premise Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.6.5. Cloud Based Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.7. By Country

15.3.7.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

15.3.7.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

15.3.7.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.7.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.7.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.7.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.7.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.7.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.3.7.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.4.1. By Offering

15.4.1.1. Introduction

15.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

15.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

15.4.1.4. Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.4.1.4.1. Standalone Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.4.1.4.2. Suite Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.4.1.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

