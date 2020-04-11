Dental Bone Graft Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors, Trends and drivers by Forecast to 2023

The Global Dental Bone Graft Market Is Expected To Exhibit A Robust CAGR Of 7.8% Over The Forecast Period From 2018 To 2027, According To The Latest Market Research Report From Market Research Future (MRFR). The report provides readers with a complete view of the market by providing information about the global dental bone graft market’s historical growth trajectory, present condition, and future growth prospects. Key drivers and restraints affecting the global dental bone graft market are also assessed in the report.

Dental bone grafts are used as a platform in operations where the loss of a tooth has to be compensated by the addition of a synthetic tooth. Dental bone grafts are particularly useful when trauma or disease results in the loss of the underlying bone of the tooth, which needs to be replaced. Dental bone grafts are inserted into the cavity left by the bone and are used as the platform for further dental structures, such as crowns.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global dental bone graft market include Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, ACE Surgical Supply Company Inc., LifeNet Health, Dentium, Kerr Dental, RTI Surgical Inc., BioHorizons IPH Inc., Geistlich, and Dentsply Sirona.

Industry Updates:

In September 2018, Loma Linda University, King Khalid University, and King Saud University collaborated to create a dental bone graft from a computer-rendered 3D simulation of the site. This could become a highly popular tool in the field over the coming years due to its benefit in getting the site measurements exactly right.

The growing prevalence of accidents or trauma cases resulting in the loss of teeth is likely to be the major driver for the global dental bone graft market over the forecast period. The growing geriatric population around the world is also likely to be a major driver for the global dental bone graft market over the forecast period, as geriatric people face the loss of teeth due to the natural aging process, which makes teeth and the jawbone weaker.

The growing awareness about dental bone grafts and the increasing disposable income of consumers is also likely to be a major driver for the global dental bone graft market over the forecast period, as consumers are more inclined towards more expensive processes that may offer a better success rate than other, ameliorative procedures. However, the market is slightly hamstrung in emerging regions by the high costs of the dental bone graft insertion procedures. The risk of injuries and complications during the insertion procedure of dental bone grafts is also a major restraint against the market.

Segmentation:

The global dental bone graft market is segmented on the basis of type, product, material form, application, end use, and region.

On the basis of type, the global dental bone graft market is segmented into synthetic bone grafts, xenografts, allografts, demineralized allografts, and others. The synthetic bone graft segment is further sub-segmented into ceramics, tricalcium phosphate, hydroxyapatite, and others, while the demineralized allograft segment is further sub-segmented into bioresorbable and non-bioresorbable allografts.

On the basis of product, the global dental bone graft market is segmented into Bio-Oss, Grafton, OsteoGraf, and others.

On the basis of material form, the global market is segmented into injectable, granules, and putty.

By application, the global dental bone graft market is segmented into socket preservation, ridge augmentation, periodontal defect regeneration, implant bone regeneration, and sinus lift.

By end user, the global dental bone graft market is segmented into dental clinics, research and dental laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global dental bone graft market is segmented regionally into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Europe holds the dominant share in the global dental bone graft market and is likely to be the major regional contributor over the forecast period due to the growing healthcare expenditure in the region. Increasing research efforts aimed at developing new, improved models of dental bone grafts in Europe are also likely to be a major driver for the market over the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population in Europe is also likely to be a major driver for the region’s dental bone graft market over the forecast period. North America is also likely to hold on to a leading position in the global dental bone graft market over the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population in the region and the growing number of research efforts aimed at improving the technological background of the dentistry field.

