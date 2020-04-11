Eco-friendly Tiles Market 2019 Product Specification, Growth Drivers, Applications and Forecast to 2023

Global Eco-friendly Tiles Market Information Report, By Type (Porcelain, Ceramic, Terrazzo, and Others), By Product (Floor Tiles, Wall Tiles, and others), and By End-user (Residential and Non-residential) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

The Eco-friendly tiles market is expected to grow at CAGR of around 9.2% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Eco-friendly Tiles are replacing traditional tiles in construction and they are easily available in the market. These are made from renewable materials such as clay and scrap metal. They are gaining popularity in various construction projects or buildings. The growth in remodeling and restructuring of the homes, is expected to fuel the demand for the eco-friendly tiles market. The manufacturing process of the eco-friendly tiles is energy efficient with less waste production leading to minimal impact on the environment. Also, the concept of using recyclable material in manufacturing eco-friendly tiles, brings down the overall cost of eco-friendly tiles. Hence, growing focus on environmentally sustainable green building construction materials, reduces overall expenses, which has boosted the industry growth. However, high cost of tiles may restrict the growth of the market.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5353

The governments across all regions are seen promoting and developing their construction sector. The emerging nations are the ones that are particularly bringing various reforms and regulations to boost their infrastructure growth and real-estate market. Such growth is expected to augment the market growth of eco-friendly tiles. The government of India announced several major policy initiatives such as change in arbitration norms for construction companies, and many others to boost the construction industry in the country. The passage of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, the amendment to the Benami Transactions Act, and 100% deduction in profits for affordable housing construction, are also some of them.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing market for the eco-friendly tiles. Increasing spending capacity of the consumers and improved living standard drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market. China, Japan, India, and Singapore are their major markets. North American countries are also expected to contribute, significantly, during the forecast period.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Eco-friendly Tiles Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Market Research Analysis:

For the purpose of this study, the global eco-friendly tiles market has been segmented by type, by product, and by end-user. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented as floor tiles, wall tiles, and others. The floor tiles segment will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, non-residential dominates the end-user segment of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Non-residential sector, comprising hotels, corporate offices, and education institutes, is expected to contribute, significantly, during the forecast period. In many emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, and Mexico, many people are shifting from rural to urban areas. Hence, increasing population and lack of housing structures are forcing these governments to invest into the construction sector. This would create another opportunity for the eco-friendly tiles, in these countries.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global eco-friendly tiles market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global eco-friendly tiles market, by type, by product, by end-user, and region.

By Type

Porcelain

Ceramic

Terrazzo

Others

By Product

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Others

End-user

Residential

Non-residential

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

The prominent players in the eco-friendly tiles market include ANN SACKS Tile & Stone, Inc. (U.S.), Arizona Tile (U.S.), Bedrosians Tile & Stone (U.S.), Marazzi Group S.r.l. (Italy), Villagio Tile & Stone (U.S.), Dal-Tile Corporation (U.S.), Wausau Tile, Inc. (U.S.), Terra Green Ceramics Inc (U.S.), EnviroGLAS Products Inc. (U.S.), Crossville Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Tiles (India), Nemo Tile Company Inc. (U.S.), Florim Ceramiche S.P.A (Italy), Vitromex USA (U.S.), and Division Iris Ceramica (Italy).

Get More Information on Eco-friendly Tiles Market Research Report- Forecast 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/eco-friendly-tiles-market-5353

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.