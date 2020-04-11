Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2025

KD Market Insights offers an extensive study on Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market 2018, which represents a detailed analysis of the report. The report on Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) market is committed to fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them highly detailed current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The exclusive data offered in the report is collected by research and industry expert team.

An e-SIM is an inserted SIM card, implying that chips are installed in cell phones making setup programming construct that can work in light of any system. As opposed to being bolted to a particular system, the e-SIM card can change its data arrangement as per the client specification. The embedded SIM delivers multiple benefits to customers such as improved experience with greater flexibility. Factors such as increase in adoption of IoT technology, rise in adoption of connected devices, and favorable government regulations boosting machine-to-machine communications drive the growth of the e-SIM market globally.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4265

The Asia-Pacific embedded SIM industry is largely controlled by government policies, which encourage sustainable manufacturing and investments in the sector. Furthermore, increased adoption of smart technologies in Asia-Pacific creates lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the embedded SIM market. India is amongst one of the developing nations, which presents high growth potentials in the embedded SIM industry. On May 18, 2018, the union government gave its approval for embedded SIM cards, both for porting a number, or for purchase of a new connection. According to the Department of Telecom, embedded SIM has been permitted to cater to the needs of modern technological developments in M2M/IoT. The guidelines have been issued five days after Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel started selling Apple Watch Series 3 that has e-SIM service. Users of Apple Watch Series 3 can connect their e-SIM with SIM in their mobile and use the service that are being provided on their mobile phone by Jio or Airtel on their smartwatch.

On August 2018, China Mobile and NTT DOCOMO announced that the launch of an e-SIM solution to enable cross-vendor SIM profile switching from DOCOMO to China Mobile. By eliminating the need to replace physical SIM cards, the new system will enable smooth switching between mobile networks when companies send connected automobiles or construction, agriculture or production machinery from Japan for use in China.

The e-SIM market is segmented based on application, industry vertical, and region. Machine-to-machine, wearable devices, smartphone & tablets and others are studied under the application segment. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into automotive, consumer electronics, and retail. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global e-SIM market are Deutsche Telekom AG, Gemalto NV, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sierra Wireless, STMicroelectronics, Vodafone, Giesecke & Devrient, Idemia, and NTT DOCOMO.

These players focus on important market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to strengthen their market reach; thereby, retaining their position in the competitive market.

Key Benefits for Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market :

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global e-SIM market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market Segmentation:

By Application

– Connected Car

– Smartphone & Tablet

– Wearable Device

– Others

By Industry Vertical:

– Automotive

– Consumer Electronics

– Manufacturing

– Telecommunication

– Transportation & Logistics

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/embedded-subscriber-identity-module-e-sim-market-amrr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing adoption of IoT technology

3.5.1.2. Increase in adoption of connected devices

3.5.1.3. Favorable government regulation boosting machine-to-machine communication

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Rising privacy and security concern

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increased adoption of wearable electronics

3.5.3.2. Increase in mobile computing devices

CHAPTER 4: EMBEDDED SIM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. CONNECTED CARS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. SMARTPHONE & TABLETS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. WEARABLE DEVICES

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. OTHERS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: EMBEDDED SIM MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. AUTOMOTIVE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. MANUFACTURING

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. TELECOMMUNICATION

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

5.7. OTHERS

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: EMBEDDED SIM MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.1.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.3.4.1. U.K.

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.1.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.3.4.4. Italy

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.3.4.5. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.1.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.4.4.2. Japan

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.4.4.3. India

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.4.4.4. South Korea

6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.4.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

6.5.4.1. Latin America

6.5.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.1.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.5.4.2. Middle East

6.5.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.5.4.3. Africa

6.5.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4265

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

More [email protected] https://marketresearchtab.com/

More [email protected] https://marketnewsbizz.com/

More [email protected] https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com/