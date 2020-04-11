Europe Middle East & Africa Portable Printer Market – Detailed Analysis by On-going Trends, Prominent Size, Share, Sales and Forecast to 2025

KD Market Insights offers an extensive study on Europe Middle East & Africa Portable Printer Market 2018, which represents a detailed analysis of the report. The report on Europe Middle East & Africa Portable Printer market is committed to fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them highly detailed current and future market trends in the Europe and regional/market. The exclusive data offered in the report is collected by research and industry expert team.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa portable printer market was valued at $1,374.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,183.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025. The thermal segment captured the highest market share of 72.8% in 2017 and is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period.

Portable printer enables a user to print documents wirelessly using smartphones, tablets, and notebooks. The evolution in the functionality of mobile printer gives users the flexibility to print documents on demand. Growth in internet penetration and rise in adoption of smart devices in Europe, Middle East, and Africa propel the adoption of portable printers in these regions. In addition, rise in adoption of smart devices, such as tablets and smartphones, provides ease of access and flexibility to users, enabling them to print documents as per their requirements, which fuels the market growth. Moreover, proliferation of online businesses, such as e-commerce, requires optimized inventory control and management. Inventory control involves movement of goods & services that require various labelling tasks related to address, pallet, and others for security and traceability of products, which further boosts the market for portable printers.

In addition, rise in mobile workforce management among industries, which allows employees to work remotely and remain connected through smartphones, computers, or other digital devices through the internet, drives the market for portable printers. Mobile workforce requires portable printers to access the appropriate documentation or deliver documents or receipts to clients to close the deal.

However, rise in investment on digitization, which reduces the requirement of printed documents, across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa, is expected to restrict the market growth. Increase in trend of digital receipts minimizes the use of printed receipts; for instance, online food services, such as Food panda, have been providing e-receipts to consumers, thus replacing the need for mobile printers. As services are getting more digitalized, the adoption of mobile printers, especially for receipt printing, is restricted. Conversely, R&D on better battery runtime time and availability of a higher number of pages are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. Owing to technological advancements, several companies have been investing on R&D to improve the efficiency and capacity of the portable printers; for instance, Fujitsu Components America, Inc. introduced a wireless Bluetooth portable printer compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows mobile devices, which is capable 120 mm/sec. print speeds.

The Europe and Middle East & Africa portable printer market is segmented by technology, industry vertical, and region. According to technology, it is classified into inkjet, thermal and impact. On the basis of industry vertical, it is categorized into retail, transport & logistics, healthcare, telecom and others. Region wise, it is analysed across Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Key Benefits For Portable Printer Market :

– This study comprises the analytical depiction of the Europe, Middle East & Africa portable printer market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Portable Printer Key Market Segment :

By Technology

– Inkjet

– Thermal

– Impact

By Industry Vertical

– Retail

– Transport & Logistics

– Healthcare

– Telecom

– Others

By Region

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– Qatar

– Rest of Middle East

– Africa

