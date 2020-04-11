Global 3D Printed Electronics Market by Application, Trends and Growth Rate to 2026

The “3D Printed Electronics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the 3D printed electronics market for the period 2016–2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the 3D printed electronics market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale.

Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K, India, China, Japan, GCC countries,South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for 3D printed electronics at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global 3D printed electronics market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period.

The report comprises a detailed ecosystem analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global 3D printed electronics market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global 3D printed electronics market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including product type, and industry. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into antenna, sensor, PCB, MID, and others (IPD, semiconductor, OLED screens). Based on industry, the market is segmented intoaerospace & defense, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, telecom, and others (education & research, energy & utility).

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These helps us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also helps to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including Nano Dimension, Eastprint Incorporated, The Cubbison Company, Draper, Molex, LLC, Enfucell, GSI Technologies, LLC, ISORG SA, and KWJ Engineering Inc. There are some well-established players engaged in providing their services in the market. For instance, in February 2018, due to rising demand for 3D printed electronic components, Nano Dimension, a prominent 3D printed electronics provider, launched the world’s first 3D-printed electronics online service. With this online service portal, the company enables customers to customize the designs, models, and other related features of the products and order the prototypes, PCBs, or other 3D printed electronic components.

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market

3D Printed Electronics Market, by Product Type

Antenna

Sensor

PCB

MID

Others (IPDs, semiconductor, OLED screens)

3D Printed Electronics Market, by Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Telecom

Others(education & research, energy & utility)

