Global Biofuel from Sugar Crops Market Demand, Emerging Trends and Opportunities 2018-2025

Global Biofuel from Sugar Crops Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Sugar is currently the most efficient raw materials for producing biofuels in the market. Ethanol, its derivative, reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared with conventional fuels. Additionally, it can also be used as a raw material for next-generation biofuels, such as sugarcane diesel and biobutanol. Sugar crops, such as sugar cane, sugar beet and sweet sorghum, can be used as feedstocks for both conventional biofuels (ethanol via fermentation of sugar) and/or advanced biofuels. Residual beet pulp and bagasse (the fibrous material left after sugar extraction from cane or sorghum) can be used to produce cellulosic ethanol. Fermentable sugars can also be converted to ‘drop-in’ biofuels via biotechnology (e.g. Amyris/Total) or chemical catalysis (e.g. Virent).

This report researches the worldwide Biofuel from Sugar Crops market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Biofuel from Sugar Crops breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Wilmar International Limited

POET LLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

CropEnergies AG

Woodland Biofuels Inc.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Greenfield Global, Inc.

AURORA COOPERATIVE, INC.

Biofuel from Sugar Crops Breakdown Data by Type

Sugar Beet

Sugar Cane

Energy Cane

Sweet Sorghum

Others

Biofuel from Sugar Crops Breakdown Data by Application

Conventional Biofuels

Advanced Biofuels

Biofuel from Sugar Crops Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Biofuel from Sugar Crops Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

