Global Biomethane Market, Incredible Possibilities and Industry Growth, 2018-2026

Biomethane Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Biomethane Market – Overview

The world is currently facing challenges arising out of shortage of conventional fossil fuels and degradation of environment. In order to overcome these issues, inclination toward use of renewable energy resources has increased and the need to produce energy from these resources has risen. Biomethane is a renewable energy resource produced by the natural breakdown of organic materials such as green waste, agricultural waste, household waste, waste from the food industry, and industrial waste. The process of breaking down of organic materials in an oxygen-free environment yields biogas, which is then purified to produce biomethane.

Purified biomethane has the same properties as natural gas and it can function as a highly efficient and eco-friendly fuel for natural gas cars. Also, it can be injected into natural gas grids. It offers various environment-related benefits when used as a transport fuel. It reduces the amount of CO2 emissions significantly compared to other fuels. Biomethane is suitable for all engine types and all transport modes.

This report analyzes and forecasts the biomethane market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand cubic meters) for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global biomethane market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for biomethane during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the biomethane market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global biomethane market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the biomethane market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein feedstock, production method, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the biomethane market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on feedstock, production method, and application segments of the biomethane market. Market value and volume have been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global biomethane market. Key players operating in the global market are EnviTec Biogas AG, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, Future Biogas Limited, CNG Services Ltd, PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Gazasia Ltd, Landwärme GmbH, Qila Energy, Evergaz, WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH, ETW Energietechnik GmbH, and StormFisher Environmental. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, and recent developments.

The global biomethane market has been segmented as follows:

Global Biomethane Market, by Feedstock

Agricultural Waste

Energy Crops

Industrial Waste

Municipal Waste

Sewage Sludge

Others

Global Biomethane Market, by Production Method

Anaerobic Digestion

Gasification

Global Biomethane Market, by Application

Heat Generation

Electricity Generation

Alternative Fuel

Global Biomethane Market, by Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, Sweden, U.K., France, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Takeaways

Europe is the leading consumer of biomethane across the globe. The region constitutes more than 50% share of the global market. The market in North America is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

In terms of alternative fuel consumption, Sweden leads the world.

Recently, concerns related to fossil fuels have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers operating in the biomethane market.

By 2020, around 48 new biomethane plants are planned to be built in the U.K., with an investment of up to EUR 455 Mn.

