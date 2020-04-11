Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025
Biopharmaceutical fermentation system refers to a biopharmaceutical equipment, it can be divided into fermenters, bioprocess analyzers, process monitoring devices, culture & media preparation.
In terms of application, the recombinant proteins segment held a major market share in 2017. High reliance on microbial systems for recombinant protein production contributed toward the leading share of the segment. Increase in investment in research activities and introduction of new protein therapeutics have significantly contributed to the development of recombinant therapeutic antibodies and proteins.
The global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GE Healthcare
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Danaher Corporation
Sartorius StedimBiotech
Merck
Eppendorf
Roche
Nova Biomedicals
Lonza
Becton
Dickinson and Company
GEA
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fermenters
Bioprocess Analyzers
Process Monitoring Devices
Culture & Media Preparation
Culture Media, Buffers & Inducers
Others
Segment by Application
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Contract Manufacturing Organizations
Contract Research Organizations
Academic Research Institutes
Food Industry
Others
