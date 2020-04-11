A fresh report titled “Container Homes Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Container Homes Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global container homes market size is expected to reach $73,070.5 million by 2025, from $44,768.6 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Container homes are prefabricated architectures developed using new and old shipping containers made from steel. The homes developed using containers are affordable and sustainable as compared to traditional homes. Companies such as SG Blocks Inc. and Giant Homes are some of the leading players in the container homes market.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3413

There is a rapid increase in the demand for container homes, owing to reduction in construction cost & time and government initiative toward green building concept. Furthermore, the container homes are very compact in size and can be moved from one location to another. Thus, these homes are easy to install. Therefore, they are also majorly adopted in the developed economies where limited availability of space is the major constraint. Moreover, lack of housing units, increase in focus toward adoption of affordable housing structures, and rise in need for construction in developed companies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to prefabricated container homes manufacturers. However, the high risk of corrosion to old containers, shorter life span, and increased investment required on heating & cooling systems are expected to hinder the growth of container homes market.

The global container homes market is segmented into container type, offering, architecture type, construction type, end user, and region. Based on container type, the market is divided into new/idle containers and old/scrap containers. The offering segment is bifurcated into factory-built homes and on-site built homes. By architecture type the market is classified into tiny houses, duplex/bungalows, and multistory buildings/apartments.

Based on construction type, the market is sub-segmented into fixed and movable homes. Based on end user, it is categorized into residential homes, recreational homes, emergency homes, and nursing homes. The residential homes segment is anticipated to dominate the global container homes market throughout the forecast period. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the report include Anderco Pte Ltd., Container Homes USA, Giant Containers, HONOMOBO, Royal Wolf., SG Blocks, Inc., Shanghai Haicheng Special Steel Container Co., Ltd., Speed House Group of Companies, Supertech Industries, and Temohousing.

Container Homes Key Market Segments:

By Solution

– New/Idle Container

– Old/Scrap Container

By Offering

– Factory Built

– On-Site Built

By Architecture Type

– Tiny House

– Duplex/Bungalow

– Multistory Building/Apartments

By Construction Type

– Fixed

– Movable

By End User

– Residential Homes

– Recreational Homes

– Emergency Homes

– Nursing Home

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Players

– Anderco Pte Ltd.

– Container Homes USA

– Giant Containers

– HONOMOBO

– Royal Wolf.

– SG Blocks, Inc.

– Shanghai Haicheng Special Steel Container Co., Ltd.

– Speed House Group of Companies.

– Supertech Industries

– Temohousing

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/container-homes-market-amr

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2018

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Reduced cost and time required for construction

3.5.1.2. Ease of installation and relocation

3.5.1.3. Governments initiative towards green building concept for resource efficiency

3.5.1.4. Increase in need for protection of architecture from changing environment in cold regions

3.5.1.5. Limited availability of space in large cities is increasing demand for compact & movable homes

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High possibility of corrosion in homes constructed using old containers

3.5.2.2. Imposes large investment on HVAC systems

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Lack of housing units in developing economies

3.5.3.2. Increasing focus towards affordable housing structures

3.5.3.3. Upsurge in demand for new construction, owing to growth in population and rapid urbanization

Chapter 4: Container Homes Market, by container type

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by container type

4.2. New/Idle Container

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Old/Scrap Container

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter 5: CONTAINER HOMES Market, By offering

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by offering

5.2. Factory-Built

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. On-Site Built

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3413

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com