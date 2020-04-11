Global Dental Equipment and Consumables Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Dental Equipment and Consumables Market Research Report 2019” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Dental Instruments are tools that dental professionals use to provide dental treatment.Dental consumables are products which are used on patients in order to treat dental impairments, for tooth restoration and in treatment of associated gingival tissues.

Dental Instruments include tools to examine, manipulate, treat, restore and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures. Standard instruments are the instruments used to examine, restore and extract teeth and manipulate tissues.

The global Dental Equipment and Consumables market is valued at 21400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 34400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dental Equipment and Consumables volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dental Equipment and Consumables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

A-Dec

AMD Lasers

BioLase

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Carestream Dental

GC Orthodontics America

Henry Schein

Ivolclar Vivadent Aktiengesellschaft

Kerr Corp

Midmark Corporation

Patterson Companies

Planmeca OY

Straumann Holdings

3M

Zimmer Dental

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Equipment

Consumables

Segment by Application

Hosptials

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Clinics

