Global Diabetic Footwear Market Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2025

A fresh report titled "Diabetic Footwear Market" has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Diabetic Footwear Market.

The global diabetic footwear market is projected to reach $9,904 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2025. Diabetic footwear is also known as extra depth shoes. These are therapeutic shoes which help improve and maintain the foot health by reducing the damage caused by skin breakdown of patients suffering from diabetes and are diagnosed from foot deformities. The key aspect of diabetic footwear is to prevent foot injuries from frequent mobility with the help of a removable shoe inert and insole, which are made up of stretchable material for adjustability and customization.

The growth of the diabetic footwear market is influenced by the rise in prevalence of various forms of diabetes, which results in huge expenditure toward the diabetes treatment, escalating population in the developing countries, and the rise in per capita income of individuals. However, lack of awareness in the general population in regards to the use of diabetic footwear and counselling for proper foot care is expected to restrain the growth of the global diabetics footwear market.

Production and availability of innovative and new diabetic shoes in the U.S. are the factors that strengthen the growth of the North America diabetic footwear market. Moreover, rise in disposable income in emerging countries, such as China and India is expected to increase the demand for diabetic shoes in the Asia-Pacific region.

The market is segmented based on distribution channel, end user, type, and region. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into online platform, specialty store, footwear store, and others. Based on end users, it is bifurcated into women and men. The women and men subsegments are further bifurcated into diabetic footwear for women and diabetic footwear for men. Based on type of footwear it is divided into shoes, sandals, and slippers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East, and Africa).

The online platform is expected to gain huge market share, owing to the increase in penetration in terms of internet & smart phones and the growth of the e-commerce industry. Key players profiled in the report include Podartis Srl (Italy), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), Dr. Zen Products, Inc. (U.S.), Orthofeet Inc. (U.S.), Propet USA, Inc. (U.S.), I-Runner (U.S.), Pilgrim shoes (U.S.), Finn Comfort (U.S.), and Drew Shoes (U.S.).

Key Benefits for Diabetic Footwear Market:

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the diabetic footwear market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

– In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of diabetic footwear.

– Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key players are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Diabetic Footwear Key Market Segments:

By Distribution Channel

– Online Platforms

– Specialty Stores

– Footwear Stores

– Others

By End User

– Men

– – – Shoe

– – – Sandal

– – – – Slipper

– Women

– – – ShoeSandal

– – – Slipper

By Type

– Shoe

– Sandal

– Slipper

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– South Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key benefits

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top Investment pockets

3.3. Porters five force

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in aging population and rise in prevalence of diabetes

3.4.1.2. Increased per capita income and increased spending on diabetes treatment

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Lack of awareness towards diabetic footwear and cost factor

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Budding role of e-commerce and brand expansion in diabetic footwear

CHAPTER 4: DIABETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Online platform

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Specialty store

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Footwear store

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: DIABETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Women

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Men

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

Continue….

