Global District Heating Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2025

District Heating is a system for distributing heat generated in a centralized location through a system of insulated pipes for residential and commercial heating requirements such as space heating and water heating.

The heat is often obtained from a cogeneration plant burning fossil fuels or biomass, but heat-only boiler stations, geothermal heating, heat pumps and central solar heating are also used, as well as nuclear power. District heating plants can provide higher efficiencies and better pollution control than localized boilers.

The global District Heating market is valued at 180000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 262000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on District Heating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall District Heating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fortum

Goteborg Energi

Vattenfall

STEAG

Statkraft AS

Shinryo Corporation

RWE

Ramboll Group

rsted

NRG Energy

LOGSTOR

Korea District Heating Corporation

Kelag Warme

Keppel DHCS

Cetetherm

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CHP

Geothermal

Solar

Heat Only Boiler

Segment by Application

Commercial/Institutional

Residential

Industrial

