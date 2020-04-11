Global Flies Repellent Market Research, Key Growth Factors and Forecasts 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Flies Repellent Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026“ to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Flies Repellent Market: Overview

This report on the global flies repellent market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 till 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and technology advancements that are expected to influence the expansion of the global flies repellent market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates (Thousand Units) across different geographies.

Get Free Sample PDF of Research Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1936146

Global Flies Repellent Market: Trends and Opportunities

Across the world, it is expected that there will an increasing demand for a special type of clothing that are repellent-treated and repels flies and other insects. For example, ExOfficio LLC., based in the U.S. has developed “Bugsaway” brand of clothing that repel flies, mosquitoes, ticks, ants, chiggers, midgets, and other insects. The company in collaboration with Insect Shield, LLC has developed apparel with odorless and invisible insect protection. The active ingredient used by the company is Permethrin. Insect Shield, LLC uses knockdown or KD testing for testing clothes treated with active ingredient Permethrin. KD testing is recognized by Word Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USFDA). Permethrin treated clothing are also approved by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).Demand for Permethrin treated clothing is expected to create a good opportunity for flies repellent manufacturers across the globe

There is rising demand for flies repellent products across the world due to increasing public awareness about diseases caused by flies such as loa loa filariasis, onchocerciasis, sleeping sickness, and leishmaniasis. Consumers prefer fly repellents made of natural active ingredients compared to fly repellents made from synthetic active ingredients such as DEET and IR3535. Natural flies repellent are non-flammable, as opposed to flammable fly repellent made from DEET.

Global Flies Repellent Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes a detailed analysis of the global flies repellent market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, and raw material analysis. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global flies repellent industry.

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1936146

(*Fill the form and our sales representative will get back to you for assistance)

The report highlights major companies operating in the global flies repellent market including S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., New Avon LLC., Coghlan’s Ltd., ExOfficio LLC., Homs LLC., PIC Corporation, and 3M among others.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available in the public domain),and products, key strategies to increase market share, and recent developments and strategies adopted to increase their market share in the flies repellent market.

The global flies repellent market is segmented as below:

Global Flies Repellent Market, by Product

Sprays/Aerosol

Cream & Oil

Others

Global Flies Repellent Market, by Ingredient

Natural Ingredients

Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

Citronella Oil

Pyrethrin

Synthetic Ingredients

DEET

Picaridin

IR3535

Permethrin

Global Flies Repellent Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Organized Retail

Unorganized Retail

You can Purchase This Report from Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=1936146&licType=S

Global Flies Repellent Market, by Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Thailand, Australia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) (GCC, South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Rest of MEA)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Contact Us:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-CANADA)

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/2RtaFUo

Follow us on Blogger @ https://marketnews-24.blogspot.com/