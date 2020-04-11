Global Foam Mattress Market is anticipated to display an impressive close to 6.5% CAGR

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global (United States, European Union and China) Foam Mattress Market Research Report 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The foam mattress market is anticipated to display an impressive close to 6.5% CAGR from 2016 to 2024. Exponential growth of the hospitality industry has led to the monumental demand for furnishings right from bed linen to mattress to curtains among others. Foam mattress feature desired comfort along with aesthetic appeal, which make them preferred over coir and other mattress alternatives. This serves to bolsters the foam mattress market.

This report studies the global market size of Foam Mattress, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Hilding Anders

Pikolin

Recticel

Silentnight

Sealy

Simmons

Breckle

Magniflex

Tempur-Pedic

Ekornes

Select Comfort

Serta

Veldeman Group

Auping Group

KingKoil

Ecus

Ruf-Betten

Market Segment by Product Type

Polyurethane Foam Mattress

Memory Foam Mattress

Latex Foam Mattress

Market Segment by Application

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

