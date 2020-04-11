Global Food Storage Containers Market Transportation, Packaging and sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Food Storage Containers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

A food storage containeris a container for the convenience of people to store and carry food, usually divided into plastic food containers, metal food containers, glass food containers and cardboard food containers, etc.

The round food storage containers segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the growing preference for round containers among end-users is its benefit of storing dry ingredients as they do not leave any space for the food to get stuck.

The Americas accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market in the forthcoming years. One of the major factors responsible for the growing preference for food storage containers in the market is the increasing demand for food products in the commercial segment. Additionally, the increasing number of foodservice establishments will also drive the markets growth in the region.

The global Food Storage Containers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Food Storage Containers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Food Storage Containers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Food Storage Containers in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Food Storage Containers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Food Storage Containers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Bemis Packaging Solutions

Amcor

Ball

Crown Holdings

Silgan Holdings

Alcan Packaging

Caraustar Industries

Anchor Glass Container

Constar International

Plastipak Holdings

Evergreen Packaging

Ring Companies

DS Smith

Mondi Group

Sealed Air

PWP Industries

Rio Tinto Group

Sonoco Products

Printpack Incorporated

Market size by Product

By Material

Paperboard Food Containers

Plastic Food Containers

Metal Food Containers

Glass Food Containers

By Shape

Round

Square

Rectangle

Market size by End User

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Food Storage Containers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Food Storage Containers market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Food Storage Containers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Food Storage Containers submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Food Storage Containers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

