Global Household Appliances Market Analysis, Scope, Future Trends and Opportunities During 2018-2025

A fresh report titled “Household Appliances Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Household Appliances Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global household appliances market was valued at $501,532 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $763,451 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Household appliances can be classified into three categories?major appliances or white goods, small appliances, and consumer electronics. Major appliances are large home appliances used for regular housekeeping tasks such as cooking, washing laundry, food preservation, and others. They are generally equipped with special connections such as electrical, gas, plumbing, and ventilation arrangements, which limits the mobility of these appliances around the house. Small appliances are semi-portable or portable machines that are generally used on platforms such as counter-tops and table tops. Some of the small appliance are air purifiers, humidifiers & de-humidifiers, blenders, clothes steamers & iron, electric kettle & coffee machines, and others. Consumer electronics include devices used for entertainment, communications, and home-office activities such as TVs music system and others.

The key factors driving the global household appliances market are increase in technological advancements, rapid urbanization, growth in the housing sector, rise in per capita income, improved living standards, surge in need for comfort in household chores, change in consumer lifestyle as well as escalating number of smaller households. In addition, inclination of consumers toward eco-friendly & energy-efficient appliances further boost the market growth. Moreover, factors, such as government initiatives for energy-efficient appliances across the U.S. and several EU countries, are expected to facilitate the adoption of energy efficient appliances in the recent years.

The report segments the market based on product, distribution channel, and region. The product segment includes refrigerator; air conditioner & heater; entertainment & information appliances; washing machine; cleaning appliance; cooktop, cooking range, microwave & oven; and others.

The distribution channel segment includes supermarket & hypermarket, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. The e-commerce distribution channel is expected to witness an exponential growth due to increase in penetration of internet & smart phones and rise of the e-commerce industry. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Key players profiled in the report include AB Electrolux, Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Haier), Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics Inc. (LG), Midea Group Co., Ltd. (Midea), Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic), Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation (Sharp), and Whirlpool Corporation.

Household Appliances Key Market Segments:

By Product

– Refrigerator

– Air Conditioner & Heater

– Entertainment & Information Appliances

– Washing Machine

– Cleaning Appliance

– Cooktop, Cooking Range, Microwave & Oven

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Supermarket & Hypermarket

– Specialty Stores

– e-Commerce

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– Spain

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Snapshot

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five force analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitution

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in disposable income

3.5.1.2. Increase in access to electricity

3.5.1.3. Participation of females in paid work force

3.5.1.4. Increase in urbanization

3.5.1.5. Upsurge in affordability of household appliances

3.5.1.6. Decreased time for household activity

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of counterfeit brands

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Investing in developing economies

3.5.3.2. Technological advancements

3.5.3.3. Growth in e-commerce sales

CHAPTER 4: HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Refrigerator

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Air conditioner & heater

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Entertainment & information appliances

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Washing machine

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Cleaning appliance

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Cooktop, cooking range, microwave & oven

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Supermarket & hypermarket

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Specialty store

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. E-Commerce

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue….

