Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR by 2024
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global (United States, European Union and China) Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Research Report 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
This report studies the global market size of Hydrocarbon Solvents, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Hydrocarbon Solvents production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
ExxonMobil Chemical
Shell Chemicals
CNPC
SINOPEC
Chevron Phillip
BASF SE
Dow Oxygenated Solvents
DuPont
Sasol Solvents
Celanese
BP
Ashland
Engen
TOP Solvent
Resolute Oil, LLC
Gandhar Oil
Oelheld GmbH
Reliance Industries Limited
SK Corp
Formasa
Total Petrochemicals
Honeywell
Lyondell
JX Nippon Oil
HCS Group
Market Segment by Product Type
Aliphatic Type
Aromatic Type
Market Segment by Application
Paints & Coatings
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Rubber & Polymer
Agricultural Chemicals
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Hydrocarbon Solvents status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Hydrocarbon Solvents manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
