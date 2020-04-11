Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2025
ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.
This report focuses on the global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meat and Poultry Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accugen Laboratories
Adpen Laboratories
ALS Limited
Asurequality Limited
Avomeen Analytical Services
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Burea Veritas SA
Campden BRI
Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)
EMSL Analytical Inc.
Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.
Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory
Genevac Ltd.
Genon Laboratories Ltd.
Idexx Laboratories Inc.
IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH
ILS Limited
Intertek Group Plc
MVTL Laboratories Inc.
Romer Labs Inc.
SGS SA
Spectro Analytical Lab Ltd
Silliker Inc.
Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd
Vanhuard Sciences
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chromatography
Biochip/Biosensors
Mass Spectrometry
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Pathogens
Toxins
Pesticides
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
