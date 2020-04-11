Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Advantages, Application & Features

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Research Report 2019” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is used as binder, thickening agent, suspension agent, and bulking agent in a variety of application such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, and others. The production of MCC is largely concentrated in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The global Microcrystalline Cellulose market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Microcrystalline Cellulose volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microcrystalline Cellulose market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

FMC Corporation

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours

Asahi Kasei

Tembec

Dfe Pharma

Blanver Farmoquimica Ltda

Jrs Pharma

Avantor Performance Materials

Mingtai Chemical

Pharmatrans-Sanaq

Sigachi Industrial

Juku Orchem Private

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wood Based

Non-Wood Based

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

