Global p-Nitrochlorobenzene Market Status, Growth and Consumption 2019-2025

4-Nitrochlorobenzene is the organic compound with the formula ClC6H4NO2. It is a pale yellow solid. 4-Nitrochlorobenzene is a common intermediate in the production of a number of industrially useful compounds, including common antioxidants found in rubber. Other isomers with the formula ClC6H4NO2 include 2-nitrochlorobenzene and 3-nitrochlorobenzene.

This report researches the worldwide p-Nitrochlorobenzene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global p-Nitrochlorobenzene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Anhui Bayi Chemical

Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical

Taixing Yangzi

Taizhou Nuercheng

Anhui Zhongxing Chemical

p-Nitrochlorobenzene Breakdown Data by Type

98% Purity

99% Purity

p-Nitrochlorobenzene Breakdown Data by Application

Para-aminophenol (PAP)

Agriculture

Dye Intermediate

Other

p-Nitrochlorobenzene Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

p-Nitrochlorobenzene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

