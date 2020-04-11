Global Potassium Acetate Market Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Potassium Acetate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report researches the worldwide Potassium Acetate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Potassium Acetate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1930115

Potassium acetate (KCH3COO) is the potassium salt of acetic acid. It is white flakes or crystalline powder and also used in industry, pharma, food additives, deicing, and others.

Potassium salts are common to be sold in aqueous solution form. Corespondingly, potassium acetate is usually sold as aqueous solution, especially in deicing and drilling fluid industries. In our report, the amount of all liquid products is converted to amount of pure solid potassium acetate.

Potassium acetate is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The major uses are in the production of catalyst, oil drilling, pharma & food and deicing, etc. Industrial usage is the main application of potassium acetate, accounting 38.63% of the global consumption, while deicing is the major application of potassium acetate in North America.

Due to the impact of raw material prices, prices of potassium acetate keep decreasing, although during this period increased slightly, but still it cant change the overall downward trend in prices, the average price in globe from 2082 USD / MT in 2010 reduced to 1876 USD / MT in 2015.

In the next few years, due to the gradual recovery of the global economy, the downstream market demand will grow slowly. Consequently, we believe the world production of potassium acetate in the coming years will reach 84578 MT in 2022. Although sales of potassium acetate brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the potassium acetate field.

Global Potassium Acetate market size will increase to 140 Million US$ by 2025, from 140 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Potassium Acetate.

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1930115

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Potassium Acetate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Potassium Acetate in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Niacet

Clariant

Cryotech

Hawkins

Nachurs Alpine Solutions

Evonik

Daito Chemical

Lancashire Chemicals

Askhay

Baltic Enterprise

Jiangsu Kolod Food

Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical

Wuxi Unisen

Tenglong

Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical

Shijiazhuang Haosheng

Jiangxi Shuangjia

Langfang Tianke

Xianju Fusheng

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in