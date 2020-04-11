Global Proteomics Market 2019: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2024

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Proteomics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Proteomics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Proteomics is the study of the structure and functions of proteins that are used in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. A proteome is never constant as it differs from one cell to other with time. Proteomics is used to evaluate the rate of protein production, interaction of proteins with one another, involvement of proteins in metabolic pathways, and modification of proteins. Structural proteomics is used to identify the structure of protein complexes, while functional proteomics is used for characterizing the protein‐protein interactions to demonstrate protein functions. In this report, the proteomics market is segmented by instrument, reagent, and services & software.

This report focuses on the global Proteomics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Proteomics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Waters

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker

GE Healthcare

PerkinElmer

Luminex

Creative Proteomics

Promega

LI-COR

HORIBA

Becton, Dickinson

Biognosys

Proteomics International

DC Biosciences

G-Biosciences

Bioproximity

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Proteomics Instruments

Proteomics Reagents

Proteomics Services

Proteomics Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Proteomics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Proteomics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Proteomics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Proteomics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Proteomics Instruments

1.4.3 Proteomics Reagents

1.4.4 Proteomics Services

1.4.5 Proteomics Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Proteomics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Clinical Diagnostics

1.5.3 Drug Discovery

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Proteomics Market Size

2.2 Proteomics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Proteomics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Proteomics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Proteomics Introduction

12.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Proteomics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

12.2 Agilent

12.2.1 Agilent Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Proteomics Introduction

12.2.4 Agilent Revenue in Proteomics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Agilent Recent Development

12.3 Merck KGaA

12.3.1 Merck KGaA Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Proteomics Introduction

12.3.4 Merck KGaA Revenue in Proteomics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development

12.4 Danaher

12.4.1 Danaher Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Proteomics Introduction

12.4.4 Danaher Revenue in Proteomics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Danaher Recent Development

12.5 Waters

12.5.1 Waters Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Proteomics Introduction

12.5.4 Waters Revenue in Proteomics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Waters Recent Development

12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.6.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Proteomics Introduction

12.6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Proteomics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

12.7 Bruker

12.7.1 Bruker Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Proteomics Introduction

12.7.4 Bruker Revenue in Proteomics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Bruker Recent Development

12.8 GE Healthcare

12.8.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Proteomics Introduction

12.8.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Proteomics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.9 PerkinElmer

12.9.1 PerkinElmer Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Proteomics Introduction

12.9.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Proteomics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development

12.10 Luminex

12.10.1 Luminex Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Proteomics Introduction

12.10.4 Luminex Revenue in Proteomics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Luminex Recent Development

12.11 Creative Proteomics

12.12 Promega

12.13 LI-COR

12.14 HORIBA

12.15 Becton, Dickinson

12.16 Biognosys

12.17 Proteomics International

12.18 DC Biosciences

12.19 G-Biosciences

12.20 Bioproximity

Continued….

