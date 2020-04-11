Global Proteomics Market 2019: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2024
Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Proteomics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Proteomics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Proteomics is the study of the structure and functions of proteins that are used in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. A proteome is never constant as it differs from one cell to other with time. Proteomics is used to evaluate the rate of protein production, interaction of proteins with one another, involvement of proteins in metabolic pathways, and modification of proteins. Structural proteomics is used to identify the structure of protein complexes, while functional proteomics is used for characterizing the protein‐protein interactions to demonstrate protein functions. In this report, the proteomics market is segmented by instrument, reagent, and services & software.
This report focuses on the global Proteomics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Proteomics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Agilent
Merck KGaA
Danaher
Waters
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bruker
GE Healthcare
PerkinElmer
Luminex
Creative Proteomics
Promega
LI-COR
HORIBA
Becton, Dickinson
Biognosys
Proteomics International
DC Biosciences
G-Biosciences
Bioproximity
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Proteomics Instruments
Proteomics Reagents
Proteomics Services
Proteomics Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinical Diagnostics
Drug Discovery
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Proteomics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Proteomics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Proteomics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
