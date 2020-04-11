Global PTFE Venting Membrane Market Is Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global PTFE Venting Membrane Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

PTFE membrane is a microporous membrane produced by pre-mixing, extrusion, calendaring, biaxial stretching and other special processes using polytetrafluoroethylene dispersion resin. It is divided into garment film, Puwei waterproof membrane, filtration membrane and purification membrane.

Ptfe ventilation membrane plays an important role in many fields.Huge downstream demand has driven the trade in ptfe ventilation membranes.Its main markets are in North America and Europe.After sweeping Europe and North America, China and Japan also have strong purchasing markets.North America is the region with the largest investment income and the largest trading volume of ptfe ventilation membrane in the world, with a market share of over 40% in 2019. The most potential development direction is the automobile industry.

Global PTFE Venting Membrane market size will increase to 914.1 Million US$ by 2025, from 620.7 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PTFE Venting Membrane.

This report researches the worldwide PTFE Venting Membrane market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global PTFE Venting Membrane breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GORE

Saint-Gobain

Donaldson

Sumitomo

Zeusinc

Clarcor

Porex

MicroVent

PTFE Venting Membrane Breakdown Data by Type

Adhesive Vents

Vent without Backing Material

Unlined air vents accounted for the largest share of the market, while adhesive vents had the greatest potential, growing 11.68%.

PTFE Venting Membrane Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Electric & Electronics

Medical

Chemical Packaging

Food &Beverages Packaging

Others

The largest application segment was the automotive industry with 35.42% market share in 2018.

PTFE Venting Membrane Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

PTFE Venting Membrane Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

