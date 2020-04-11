Global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Segmentation on the basis of Type, End-use and Region

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes is a pressure-sensitive tape used for closing or sealing corrugated fiberboard boxes. It consists of a pressure-sensitive adhesive coated onto a backing material which is usually a polypropylene or polyester film which is oriented to have strength in both the long (machine) direction and the cross direction.

This report researches the worldwide Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group

Tesa SE

Scapa Group plc

Shrutapes

Nichiban

Mactac

Wuhan Huaxia Nanfang Adhesive Tapes

Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Breakdown Data by Type

Acrylic

Rubber-Based

Silicone

Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Breakdown Data by Application

Carton Sealing

Strapping & Bundling

Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

