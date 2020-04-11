Global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Segmentation on the basis of Type, End-use and Region
Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes is a pressure-sensitive tape used for closing or sealing corrugated fiberboard boxes. It consists of a pressure-sensitive adhesive coated onto a backing material which is usually a polypropylene or polyester film which is oriented to have strength in both the long (machine) direction and the cross direction.
This report researches the worldwide Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Avery Dennison Corporation
3M Company
Nitto Denko Corporation
Intertape Polymer Group
Tesa SE
Scapa Group plc
Shrutapes
Nichiban
Mactac
Wuhan Huaxia Nanfang Adhesive Tapes
Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Breakdown Data by Type
Acrylic
Rubber-Based
Silicone
Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Breakdown Data by Application
Carton Sealing
Strapping & Bundling
Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
