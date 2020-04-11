Global Smart Parking Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2025

A new market research report on the global Smart Parking market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Smart Parking analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including By Type, By Technology, By Application, By End User.

Smart parking is an intelligent parking system that assists driver for safe parking. Available space in parking slot is indicted by sign or symbol with the help of embedded software and sensors. The vacant space is notified to the driver correctly due to the proper management of vehicle.

In addition, smart parking is adopted by many countries and hence it is becoming one of the most trending smart solutions across various public and private places including airports, universities, shopping centers, and city garages, globally. The features such as ability to easily connect with the parking lots, analyze, and automate data gathered from devices, and make it more fruitful for the market. The off-street parking method that is widely used worldwide is generally categorized into the vehicles that are not parked on the roads.

For the operation of the smart parking, they involve low-cost sensors, real-time data collection, and smart phone enabled automated payment systems. This combination allows people to reserve parking in advance and predicts the location for parking. This system is linked with the mobile applications that notifies the user about current available parking space that further helps to reduce the time needed for searching the available free parking space. This smart parking system implies M2M technologies to properly manage parking supply and also helps one of the biggest problems on driving in urban areas finding empty parking spaces and controlling illegal parking.

Increase in parking concern across the globe, growth in demand for Internet of Things (IoT) based technology, and high adoption rate in number of vehicles drive the market. However, high employment cost & configuration complexity restrain the market growth. Moreover, rise in investment on building driverless vehicles and increase in government initiative in building smart cities across the globe are expected to create tremendous opportunities for the market growth.

The global smart parking market is segmented based on type, component, technology, application, end user, and regions. Based on type, it is bifurcated into off-street and on-street. Based on technology, it is classified into IoT, ultrasonic, and RFID. Based on application, it is divided as security & surveillance, smart payment system, E-parking, and license plate recognition. Based on end user, it is studied across commercial and government. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises of analytical depiction of the global smart parking market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analyses.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– On-street

– Off-street

By Technology

– IoT

– Ultrasonic

– RFID

By Application

– Security & Surveillance

– Smart Payment System

– E-parking

– License Plate Recognition

By End User

– Commercial

– Government

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. High-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017 (%)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increased parking concern across the globe.

3.5.1.2. Growth in demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-based technology.

3.5.1.3. Increasing number of vehicles.

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High implementation cost & configuration complexity

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rise in investment on building driverless vehicles.

3.5.3.2. Government initiatives in building smart cities across the globe.

CHAPTER 4: SMART PARKING MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. ON STREET

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. OFF STREET

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SMART PARKING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. ULTRASONIC

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. RFID

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: SMART PARKING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. SMART PAYMENT SYSTEMS

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. E-PARKING

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. LICENSE PLATE RECOGNITION

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: SMART PARKING MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. COMMERCIAL

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. GOVERNMENT

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: SMART PARKING MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Type

8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by End User

8.2.6. Market analysis by country

8.2.6.1. U.S.

8.2.6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

8.2.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.2.6.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.2.6.1.4. Market size and forecast, by End User

8.2.6.2. Canada

8.2.6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

8.2.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.2.6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.2.6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by End User

8.2.6.3. Mexico

8.2.6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

8.2.6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.2.6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.2.6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by End User

8.3. EUROPE

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Type

8.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3.5. Market size and forecast, by End User

8.3.6. Market analysis by country

8.3.6.1. UK

8.3.6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

8.3.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.3.6.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3.6.1.4. Market size and forecast, by End User

8.3.6.2. Germany

8.3.6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

8.3.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.3.6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3.6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by End User

8.3.6.3. France

8.3.6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

8.3.6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.3.6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3.6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by End User

8.3.6.4. Italy

8.3.6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

8.3.6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.3.6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3.6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by End User

8.3.6.5. Rest of Europe

8.3.6.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

8.3.6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.3.6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.3.6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by End User

8.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Type

8.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.4.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.4.5. Market size and forecast, by End User

8.4.6. Market analysis by country

8.4.6.1. China

8.4.6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

8.4.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.4.6.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.4.6.1.4. Market size and forecast, by End User

8.4.6.2. India

8.4.6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

8.4.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

8.4.6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

8.4.6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by End User

Continue @…



