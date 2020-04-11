Global Vacuum Ovens Market structure and competitive analysis 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Vacuum Ovens Market Research Report 2019” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Vacuum ovens are laboratory equipment used for drying or heating applications. In a vacuum oven, the thermal process occurs in a chamber where the atmospheric pressure is lowered using a vacuum pump and the unit can achieve temperatures of up to 2,500C. The underlying principle of the vacuum oven is that at a reduced pressure (25-100 mm Hg), the temperature drops leading to vaporization of water leading to more efficient drying in comparison to a conventional oven.

The oven is used for a wide range of purposes such as electroplating, desiccating, vacuum embedding, dry sterilization, outgassing liquids, and electronic component processing.

This report focuses on Vacuum Ovens volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vacuum Ovens market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cole Parmer

Memmert

MTI

Sheldon Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher

Accumax India

BINDER

Cascade TEK

ESPEC

Grieve

JEIO

SalvisLab Renggli

Shanghai Hasuc Instrument Manufacture

Ted Pella

Yamato Scientific

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Squaroid Vacuum Oven

Multi Module Vacuum Oven

Segment by Application

Domestic

Commercial

Laboratory

Others

