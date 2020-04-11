Global Video Surveillance in Aircrafts Market Dynamics including key drivers, recent trends, upcoming opportunities 2025
Adoption of advanced security solutions is considered to be one of the primary growth factors for commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market. Moreover, increasing demand for cost-effective surveillance equipment, stringent regulatory policies for aircraft surveillance, growing tourism and economic development, expansion of airline fleet in emerging regions, technological advancements and significant increase in air passenger traffic are the factors favouring the market growth.
Of the regions considered for this market, Asia- Pacific contributes the largest portion of the market share of the total market. Since Asia being the largest growing economies in the world, the aircraft delivery will increase which further increase the need for better surveillance on-board.
This report focuses on Video Surveillance in Aircrafts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Video Surveillance in Aircrafts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
United Technologies
AD Aerospace
Global Epoint
Groupe Latecoere
Orbit Technologies
Strongpilot Software Solutions
Cabin Avionics
Navaero
Aerial View Systems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cockpit Door Surveillance Systems
Cabin Surveillance System
Ground Maneuvering Camera System
Flight Safety Camera Systems
