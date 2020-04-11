Global Voltage Supervisor ICs Market Pricing analysis, Regulatory factors analysis & Value chain analysis
Voltage supervisor ICs, also known as voltage monitors or reset ICs, are basically used for monitoring the condition of the device it is integrated with. These ICs supervise voltage rails that deal with power issues during system power up and any other power-related conditions. These voltage supervisor ICs find applications in different industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and communication. The voltage supervisor ICs offer accuracy and low power consumption for the device in which they are integrated, making it beneficial for the users as these ICs are energy-efficient and cost-effective.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for energy-efficient devices. Energy resources have been depleting around the globe. With the growing power consumption, its generation is posing a challenge for governments around the globe. This has led to a major concern about the efficient utilization of electricity as an energy source.
This report focuses on Voltage Supervisor ICs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ON Semiconductor
ROHM
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
Analog Devices
Cypress Semiconductor
Intersil
Linear Technology
Maxim Integrated
Renesas
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Multiple Voltage Monitor
Single Voltage Monitor
Segment by Application
Computing
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Industrial
