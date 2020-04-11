Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth in Coming Years

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report focuses on the global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AECOM

Aquatech International LLC

WS Atkins plc

Black & Veatch Holding Co.

CH2M HILL Inc.

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies

Ecolab Inc.

GE Water & Process Technologies

IDE Technologies

ITT Corporation

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Louis Berger

Mott Macdonald

Organo Corp.

Ovivo Water Ltd.

Paques

Remondis

Schlumberger Ltd.

Suez Environnement S.A.

Tetra Tech Inc.

Veolia Water Technologies

Doosan Hydro Technology

Solenis

Xylem Inc.

Severn Tren

DuBois Chemicals Inc.

Siemens AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oil/water Separation

Suspended Solids Removal

Dissolved Solids Removal

Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery

Disinfection/Oxidation

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Healthcare Industry

Other Industries

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

