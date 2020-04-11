Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth in Coming Years
This report focuses on the global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AECOM
Aquatech International LLC
WS Atkins plc
Black & Veatch Holding Co.
CH2M HILL Inc.
Dow Water & Process Solutions
Evoqua Water Technologies
Ecolab Inc.
GE Water & Process Technologies
IDE Technologies
ITT Corporation
Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
Louis Berger
Mott Macdonald
Organo Corp.
Ovivo Water Ltd.
Paques
Remondis
Schlumberger Ltd.
Suez Environnement S.A.
Tetra Tech Inc.
Veolia Water Technologies
Doosan Hydro Technology
Solenis
Xylem Inc.
Severn Tren
DuBois Chemicals Inc.
Siemens AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Oil/water Separation
Suspended Solids Removal
Dissolved Solids Removal
Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery
Disinfection/Oxidation
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment
Food & Beverage Industry
Pulp & Paper Industry
Healthcare Industry
Other Industries
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
