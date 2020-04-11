Image Recognition Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2025

KD Market Insights offers an extensive study on Image Recognition Market 2018, which represents a detailed analysis of the report. The report on Image Recognition market is committed to fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them highly detailed current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The exclusive data offered in the report is collected by research and industry expert team.

Image recognition technology detects and identifies objects and features in a digital image and works with the help of various types of algorithms, such as pattern matching and gradient matching, optical character recognition, and face recognition. It has numerous applications such as publishing, traffic management, advertising, e-commerce, and security. Image recognition system uses the data shared by users through various platforms such as social networks, apps, and websites. It uses a technology that detects places, people, items, buildings, logos, and various variables in image with the help of artificial intelligence. Companies are using huge digital data to bring better and niftier facilities to customers. Image recognition is used to perform several machine-based visual tasks, which include performing image content search and guiding autonomous robots, labeling the content of images with meta-tags, self-driving cars, and accident avoidance systems, and others.

The market is driven by factors such as ongoing technological advancements in image recognition and rise in demand for image recognition applications in media, retail, and marketing. However, high product cost coupled with image recognition system act as major deterrents to the market growth. Furthermore, surge in need for using data analytics is believed to create significant demand for the image recognition market. Besides, rise in adoption of facial recognition access systems as compared to card systems in residences and industries provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global image recognition market is segmented based on deployment mode, component, industry verticals, technology, applications, and regions. Based on deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on premise. In terms of component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and service. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into object detection, QR/barcode recognition, facial recognition, pattern recognition, and optical character recognition. Based on application, scanning & imaging, security & surveillance, image search, augmented reality, marketing & advertisement. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global image recognition market is dominated by the key players such as IBM Corporation, Imagga Technologies Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, LTU technologies, Catchoom Technologies S.L., and Intel Corporation.

Image Recognition Key Market Segments:

By Deployment Mode

– On premise

– Cloud

By Component

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

By Industry Vertical

– IT & Telecom

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Government

– Media & Entertainment

– Transportation & Logistics

– Manufacturing

– Others

By Technology

– Object Detection

– QR/Barcode Recognition

– Facial Recognition

– Pattern Recognition

– Optical Character Recognition

By Application

– Scanning & Imaging

– Security & Surveillance

– Image Search

– Augmented Reality

– Marketing & Advertising

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Singapore

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of APAC

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players

– IBM Corporation

– Imagga Technologies Ltd.

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– Qualcomm Incorporated

– Google LLC

– Microsoft Corporation

– NEC Corporation

– LTU technologies

– Catchoom Technologies S.L.

– Intel Corporation

Table of Content

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing use of image recognition applications

3.5.1.2. Technological advancements in facial recognition technology

3.5.1.3. Growing demand for security applications and products enabled with image recognition functions

3.5.1.4. Supportive regulations that mandate the use of image recognition solutions

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High initial cost of installation

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rising demand of image recognition in healthcare industry

Chapter: 4: IMAGE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. ON PREMISE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. CLOUD

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 5: IMAGE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. HARDWARE

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. SOFTWARE

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. SERVICES

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.4. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 6: IMAGE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. IT & TELECOM

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. BFSI

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. HEALTHCARE

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.5. RETAIL

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

6.6. GOVERNMENT

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.4. Market analysis by country

6.7. MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

6.7.1. Key market trends

6.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.7.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.4. Market analysis by country

6.8. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

6.8.1. Key market trends

6.8.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.8.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.4. Market analysis by country

6.9. MANUFACTURING

6.9.1. Key market trends

6.9.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.9.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.9.4. Market analysis by country

6.10. OTHERS

6.10.1. Key market trends

6.10.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.10.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.10.4. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 7: IMAGE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. OBJECT DETECTION

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.4. Market analysis by country

7.3. QR/BARCODE RECOGNITION

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.4. Market analysis by country

7.4. FACIAL RECOGNITION

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.4. Market analysis by country

7.5. PATTERN RECOGNITION

7.5.1. Key market trends

7.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.4. Market analysis by country

7.6. OPTICAL CHARACTER RECOGNITION

7.6.1. Key market trends

7.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.4. Market analysis by country

Continue….

